While Paul George has accomplished a ton over his NBA career, from All-Star berths to playoff wins, multiple big trades, and max contracts to go with them, one area of the game where he's never had an issue is shooting 3s, becoming a 38.5 percent shooter from beyond the arc in his second professional season, and staying around that mark in every year since.

Coming into the Philadelphia 76ers' road trip to Utah for a face-off against the Jazz, George was one spot behind Vince Carter on the all-time 3-pointers made list, but after nailing two shots from beyond the arc before the fourth quarter, PG13 officially surpassed “Air Canada” to take sole possession of ninth overall on the all-time list.

You know, while fans still probably want more than 11 points, three rebounds, and two assists in 24 minutes of action from the nine-time All-Star in this particular contest – albeit with one quarter left to play – George did amass five steals to go with five fouls and has the potential to impact the game from both ends of the court before the game goes final.

In 2024-25, George has been one of the more puzzling players to watch in the NBA, looking good in one game, bad in the next, and downright ugly in the game after that, with his stat lines routinely earning a certified “huh?” from fans who didn't want the game. Still, even if George hasn't immediately become Pacers P when he stepped foot on the 76ers' court, that doesn't mean he isn't still an upgrade over Tobias Harris from a basketball IQ standpoint alone. If George can simply revert to his career averages, shooting around 38.5 percent while averaging 20.7 points, 3.7 assists, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.7 steals while playing some great defense, the 76ers will be in good shape heading into the future.