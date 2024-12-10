Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George and Chris Paul have not been fans of one another for a few seasons now. On Podcast P, the 76ers marquee player explained how his relationship with Paul was once at a fruitful place.



“People don’t know this, but me and CP used to have a great relationship, he’s the reason I got Lasik,” George said. “I had a conversation with him, and he recommended an eye doctor for me, I went to go see the eye doctor, and I got Lasik, and my eyes have been terrific. Our relationship was up to that level where I could give him a call.”



George has quality relationships with star players around the league. For instance, he and LeBron James are super close after multiple battles in the Eastern Conference. Also, current 76ers teammate Joel Embiid and George have a close relationship. Still, it doesn't truly explain why he doesn't mess with Paul like that.

Paul's former teammate Devin Booker isn't too big a fan of George himself. For instance, Booker discussed his feud with George last season and dismissed it as simply being competitive. However, the majority of the friction between George and Paul took place in George's first real opportunity with the Los Angeles Clippers to reach the NBA Finals.

76ers' Paul George tension with Chris Paul stems back to the 2021 Playoffs

During the Western Conference Finals, it was a matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers. Kawhi Leonard was hurt for the final four games of the series. As a result, George stepped into the No. 1 role and thrived. He averaged 28.7 points and 10.5 rebounds. His performance included a 41-point dominant showing in a Game 5 win in Phoenix.



Throughout that series, there was chippy behavior with both teams. There were frequent exchanges between George and Paul, as well as George and Devin Booker. Although he didn't describe what the No. 2 assist leader said during that Game 3, the 76ers star still has a sour taste in his mouth from it.



“Words were a thrown out there that shouldn't be thrown out there between two men, and so that drew the line for me,” George said. “I’m one of those that once you’re on one side, bro, you’re staying there. I get where that competitive nature comes from. I don’t know if it’s that little man syndrome, but he has that competitive nature.”



George doesn't seem to let go of anything from this incident. While no one may ever know Paul's side, he has a history of being a petty competitor. From cheap shots to Regardless, the Spurs point guard likely isn't worried about what his perception is.