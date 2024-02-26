The Philadelphia 76ers will travel to Beantown to face the Boston Celtics on Tuesday at the TD Garden. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a 76ers-Celtics prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The 76ers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday at Wells Fargo Center. It was a bad game from the start, as the Sixers trailed 35-21 after the first quarter. Then, the deficit ballooned to 69-48 by halftime. The 76ers attempted to cut into the deficit in the third quarter. Unfortunately, they fell back down in the fourth quarter, and the game was out of reach. Tyrese Maxey led the way with 24 points but struggled with his shot, going 8 for 19 from the floor. Meanwhile, Paul Reed had 13 points while going 6 for 13 from the hardwood. Buddy Hield had 11 points while going 4 for 13 from the field. Somehow, Tobias Harris had only eight points while shooting just 3 for 11 from the field.
The Sixers shot just 37.1 percent from the field, including only 34.8 percent from the triples. It did not help that they allowed the Bucks to shoot 54.5 percent from the floor, including 48.6 percent from the three-point line. The Sixers also lost the board battle 47-41. Also, they only had five blocked shots.
The Celtics defeated the New York Knicks 116-102 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. Initially, they led 62-56 at halftime. But a good third quarter helped them extend their lead and pull away with the win. Significantly, Jaylen Brown led the way with 30 points and eight rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum added 19 points. Derrick White tacked on 13 points. Likewise, Jrue Holiday had 12 points. Al Hordon added 10 points and seven rebounds.
The Celtics shot 56.2 percent from the field, including 42.9 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, they had eight steals and blocked four shots, which helped force 13 turnovers on the night.
The Celtics lead the all-time head-to-head series 269-197. As for this season, the Celtics have taken two of three games against the Sixers, including a 125-119 win at the TD Garden. The Celtics are 7-3 over the past 10 games against the 76ers. Yet, the Celtics are only 3-2 over five games against the Celtics at the TD Garden.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: 76ers-Celtics Odds
Philadelphia 76ers: +12.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +590
Boston Celtics: -12.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -850
Over: 229.5 (-110)
Under: 229.5 (-110)
How to Watch 76ers vs. Celtics
Time: 7:35 PM ET/4:35 PM PT
TV: TNT
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The 76ers come into this battle with a 32-25 mark against the spread. Additionally, they are 8-10 against the spread when they have been the underdog. The 76ers are also 15-11 against the spread on the road. Likewise, they are 6-5 against the spread when they have been the road underdogs. The Sixers are also 6-4 against the spread against the Atlantic Division.
But the Sixers are again without Joel Embiid, who is out for several weeks with a left meniscus injury. Unfortunately, the Sixers have struggled without him, going 4-7 in the 11 games he has missed. It really is all about shooting. Ultimately, it starts with Maxey. He had a bad game against the Bucks. The Celtics will be much tougher. Likewise, Harris cannot struggle again as he did against Milwaukee. They need to clamp down on defense.
The 76ers will cover the spread if they can generate scoring chances. Then, they need to stop Brown and Tatum.
Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Celtics come into this battle with a 27-27-3 record against the spread. Also, they are 26-26-3 against the spread when they have been the favorites. The Celtics are also 15-14 against the spread at home. Furthermore, the Celtics are now 8-4-3 against the spread against their division. The Celtics will have a rest advantage in this one. Ultimately, they are 10-9-1 in that situation against the spread.
The Celtics have a loaded team and are completely healthy. Therefore, expect them to go off. Tatum is their star player, averaging 26.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Also, they are shooting 47.5 percent from the field. Brown is their next guy. Currently, he is averaging 22.1 points per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the hardwood, including 34.6 percent from the triples. White has continued to emerge, averaging 15.8 points per game. Additionally, he is shooting 46.8 percent from the floor, including 40.2 percent from the triples. Holiday has been an excellent addition to the Celtics. At the moment, he is averaging 15.8 points per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the floor, including 40.2 percent from the three-point line.
The Celtics will cover the spread if they can continue picking good shots all over the floor. Then, they need to stop Maxey and Harris and force the Sixers into taking bad shots.
Final 76ers-Celtics Prediction & Pick
The 76ers are not the same team without Embiid. It's worse since they have to go to Boston and play the best team in basketball. Expect the Celtics to take advantage of the missing piece and roll over the Sixers at the Garden.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final 76ers-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics: -12.5 (-110)