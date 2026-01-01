ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA continues with its action on New Year's Day as we bring you another betting prediction and pick for this next cross-conference tilt. The Philadelphia 76ers (17-14) will visit the Dallas Mavericks (12-22) with Philadelphia leading the season series 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the 76ers-Mavericks prediction and pick.

The Philadelphia 76ers are sixth in the Eastern standings following a 139-136 overtime win against the Memphis Grizzlies. The win broke a three-game losing skid as they head into the final two legs of their current road trip. This time, they're the short betting favorites.

The Dallas Mavericks are in 12th place in the West following their 125-122 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. They've lost five of their last six including a three-game losing skid heading into this game. They'll host at home for the next two games hoping to turn recent fortunes around.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

76ers vs. Mavericks Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: -1.5 (-105)

Dallas Mavericks: +1.5 (-115)

Over: 231.5 (-108)

Under: 231.5 (-112)

76ers vs. Mavericks Key Injuries

Philadelphia: Joel Embiid (knee, ankle – Probable) / Kelly Oubre Jr. (knee – OUT) / Trendon Watford (abductor – OUT)

Dallas: Dante Exum (knee – OUT) / Kyrie Irving (knee – OUT) / Dereck Lively II (foot – OUT)

76ers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

Article Continues Below

The Dallas Mavericks are 9-9 at home. The Philadelphia 76ers are 8-6 on the road.

The Mavericks are 15-19 ATS overall, 10-8 ATS at home. The 76ers are 18-13 ATS overall, 10-4 ATS on the road.

The 76ers are 13-3 as betting favorites. The Mavericks are 8-16 as underdogs.

The 76ers are 7-3 outright, 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against the Mavericks.

The Mavericks are 1-5 ATS in their last six games.

The 76ers are 12-4 ATS in their last 16 road games.

The total has gone OVER in eight of the Mavericks' last 11 games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Philadelphia's last five games.

Keys to 76ers vs. Mavericks Matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers handled the Dallas Mavericks 121-114 during their first meeting of the season, prompted by 38 points from Tyrese Maxey, seven of which came in the fourth quarter and ultimately decided the game. Mavericks' Anthony Davis posted a solid 24 points and 15 rebounds without Joel Embiid playing for the 76ers in that one. With Embiid listed as ‘probable' ahead of this game, it'll be interesting to see how the Mavericks make adjustments inside and how Anthony Davis matches up against him.

While the 76ers have been able to fare well without Joel Embiid this season, they're undoubtedly levels better when he's able to be healthy and produce in the paint. He's posting 1.4 blocks per game, his lowest since 2020, so they're still hoping he can return to his dominant defensive form sooner rather than later. Still, having him in the game during the late moments is a massive tool with his high-percentage scoring in the paint and with the mid-range shooting.

Along with Anthony Davis leading the team with 20.5 PPG, rookie Cooper Flagg is making a case to run away with ROTY honors. He has already single-handedly won the Mavericks several games this season and he's taking smart shots with a 48.6% field goal percentage. While his 3P% is still low at 28.1%, he's shown confidence in getting his shot off as he's not afraid to shoot from deep while stepping into rhythm.

The 76ers have their own ROTY candidate as VJ Edgecombe is emerging as one of the more electric young guards in the league. He was one point shy of matching a career-high with 25 points during their last win, hitting the clutch three-point shot to ultimately seal their win over the Memphis Grizzlies. If he continues improving at this insane rate, the pairing of him and Tyrese Maxey in Philadelphia's backcourt will prove to be a genius investment for years to come.

76ers vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick

With the 76ers leading this season series at 1-0, they should have the advantage here again thanks to the likely availability of Joel Embiid. He's led the 76ers in scoring three of their last four games and should have a great matchup against both Anthony Davis and Cooper Flagg on the Mavericks' side. Given the way Tyrese Maxey and rookie VJ Edgecombe have been scoring as of late, the 76ers are the rightful favorites by what should seems like a wider margin.

I expect the 76ers to continue their recent success as Joel Embiid should be able to give them the significant edge in this game. His presence in the paint should be enough to deter Cooper Flagg from penetrating while Maxey and Edgecombe stay hot from beyond the arc. Let's roll with the 76ers to cover what could be a high-scoring game.

Final 76ers-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers -1.5 (-105); OVER 231.5 (-108)