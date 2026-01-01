ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

New Year's Day is live in the NBA as we're back with another betting prediction and pick for this next cross-conference matchup. The Boston Celtics (20-12) will take on the Sacramento Kings (8-25) as the two squads open the first of their two-game season series. Check our NBA odds series for the Celtics-Kings prediction and pick.

The Boston Celtics are now third in the Eastern Conference standings following their most recent 129-119 win over the Utah Jazz. After a rocky start to the season, they've picked things up with an 11-4 record through their last 15, 5-1 in their last six heading into this first meeting as the stern betting favorites.

The Sacramento Kings are 14th in the Western Conference standings after dropping 131-90 to the Los Angeles Clippers. The 41-point loss matched their worst deficit of the season as they've posted just a 2-8 record over their last 10 games, hoping to turn things around in this one.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Celtics vs. Kings Odds

Boston Celtics: -9.5 (-108)

Sacramento Kings: +9.5 (-112)

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

Celtics vs. Kings Key Injuries

Boston: Chris Boucher (personal – Questionable) / Jayson Tatum (achilles – OUT)

Sacramento: Zach LaVine (ankle – OUT) / Domantas Sabonis (knee – OUT)

Celtics vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Sacramento Kings are 5-10 at home. The Boston Celtics are 10-7 on the road.

The Kings are 12-21 ATS overall, 5-10 ATS at home. The Celtics are 18-14 ATS overall, 10-7 ATS on the road.

The Celtics are 14-7 as the betting favorites. The Kings are 6-24 as underdogs.

The Celtics are 7-3 outright, 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against the Kings.

The Celtics are 7-3 over their last 10. The Kings are 2-8 in their last 10.

The Kings are 5-10 ATS over their last 15 games.

The Celtics are 12-4 ATS over their last 16 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Sacramento's last 20 games.

Keys to Celtics vs. Kings Matchup

The Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings meet for the first time this season as the Kings attempt to pick up the pieces from one of their worst losses of the season. Rookie Nique Clifford served as their game-high scorer with 18 points as the rest of the lineup struggled to find much of any production without Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis in the lineup. Even when they've been able to send a healthy starting five out, things haven't been clicking for the Kings on the offensive side of the ball, averaging the third-fewest points per game (111.0) in the NBA.

The Celtics have been the much more consistent side and they've climb up to the three-spot in the Eastern Conference. Even without Jayson Tatum leading the way, they've been able to find answers with Jaylen Brown as their leading scorer, sixth in the NBA with 29.5 PPG. Guards Payton Pritchard and Derrick White have been integral in the team's success, stepping up their scoring efforts significantly from last year. Pritchard contributed with totals of 29 and 33 over the last five games, while Derrick White added 27 points and 7 assists during their last win.

Kings' Russell Westbrook ranks ninth league-wide with 7.0 APG and he's done a solid job running this offense in a facilitating role. However, with Zach LaVine and Sabonis out and a good chunk of their scoring missing, Westbrook should look to be more aggressive in attempts around the rim. He's known for his finishing abilities and if he can get hot from the field along with an improved game from DeMar DeRozan, the Kings could stay competitive throughout this game.

Still, the Celtics rank fourth league-wide in offensive rating and net rating, making this a clear mismatch for the Kings. Sacramento should be playing for pride given their last embarrassing loss, but the ball movement and stingy defense of the Boston Celtics could be too much to handle during this game.

Celtics vs. Kings Prediction and Pick

With the Boston Celtics winning five of their last six games and shooting 51% from the field as a team in their latest win, they have all the momentum as the significant betting favorites on the road in this one. The Kings are coming in following one of their worst losses of the season as it'll be up to Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan to significantly improve their efforts from a scoring perspective.

These two teams are on opposite ends of the offensive spectrum and the Celtics play significantly harder on the defensive side of the ball. The Celtics are the slightly better rebounding team with the much deeper bench, so we're going to roll with them to cover this spread on the road as the total should remain under.

Final Celtics-Kings Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -9.5 (-108); UNDER 227.5 (-110)