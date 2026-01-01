ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Week 18 of the NFL season is back in action as we bring you a betting prediction and pick for this deciding game in the NFC West division. The Seattle Seahawks (13-3) will visit the San Francisco 49ers (12-4) in a finale to win the NFC West and position as the NFC's No. 1 seed in the playoffs. Check our NFL odds series for the Seahawks-49ers prediction and pick.

The Seattle Seahawks most recently took down the Carolina Panthers 27-10 in Week 17 for their sixth-consecutive victory. This Week 18 finale will be a grudge match from their 17-13 loss to San Francisco in Week 1, also with an opportunity to clinch to No. 1 overall seed in the NFC where they currently stand.

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Chicago Bears 42-38 in Week 17 to have an opportunity at the NFC's No. 1 overall seed. They're also winners of their last six consecutive games heading into this pivotal matchup as the home betting underdogs.

NFL odds courtesy of DraftKings

Seahawks vs. 49ers Odds

Seattle Seahawks: -1.5 (-112)

San Francisco 49ers: +1.5 (-108)

Over: 47.5 (-112)

Under: 47.5 (-108)

Seahawks vs. 49ers Key Injuries

*practice status as of 12/31/2025, subject to change*

Seattle: S Coby Bryant (knee – Limited) / WR Rashid Shaheed (concussion – Limited) / OL Charles Cross (hamstring – DNP) / OL Josh Jones (ankle, knee – DNP)

San Francisco: DE Yetur Gross-Matos (knee – Limited) / TE George Kittle (ankle – Limited) / WR Ricky Pearsall (knee, ankle – Limited) / CB Upton Stout (concussion – Limited) / FB Kyle Juszczyk (hip – DNP) / RB Christian McCaffrey (back – DNP) / DE Keion White (groin – DNP) / OT Trent Williams (hamstring – DNP)

Seahawks vs. 49ers Betting Trends

Article Continues Below

The San Francisco 49ers are 5-2 at home this season. The Seattle Seahawks are 7-1 on the road.

The 49ers are 11-5 ATS overall, 4-3 ATS at home. The Seahawks are 11-5 ATS overall, 7-1 ATS on the road.

The 49ers are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games.The Seahawks are 7-3.

The 49ers are 2-1 outright, 2-1 ATS in their last three games against the Seahawks.

The total has gone OVER in six of San Francisco's last eight games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Seattle's last 10 games.

Keys to Seahawks vs. 49ers Matchup

The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers will meet for the first time since Week 1 to determine the potential No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff race. The 49ers came out on top 17-13 during that game as QB Brock Purdy led his team down the field despite two interceptions thrown on his part. Coming in off a five-touchdown performance in Week 16 and a clutch game to beat Chicago the following week, Brock Purdy is playing his best football of the season at the perfect moment for the 49ers.

The Seahawks have also been hot leading up to this point, but they haven't been as dominant over their last three games, two of which were decided by two or fewer points. The Seahawks are the much healthier team heading into this game and with crucial players like George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, and Trent Williams all listed on the Niners' injury report, it'll be interesting to see how aggressive the team is with playoff position already clinched. Either way, a BYE in the first week of the playoffs would do wonders in getting their team back to health.

As the leading rushing team in the NFL, the Seahawks have seen a massive boost in production from RB Zach Charbonnet, especially inside the red zone. He's scored five touchdowns over the last six games and is seventh overall in touchdowns scored this season. Both him and Kenneth Walker III have combined for one of the more dangerous one-two punches in football running the ball. While Christian McCaffrey may be the best ball carrier on the field, Charbonnet and Walker will do significant work in wearing down the 49ers' defensive line throughout this game.

While both teams have been outperforming themselves on offense, I expect this to be another low-scoring defensive battle considering everything that's at stake. Both teams should be willing to give nothing in the passing games as both quarterbacks will be conservative with the ball.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Prediction and Pick

This will be another great meeting between these two squads, but the 49ers are certainly a bit banged up heading into this Saturday showing. While the Seahawks have matched the 49ers in pace over the last six weeks, San Francisco has been a bit more impressive with the nature of their wins. It'll be interesting to see if they're conservative in sitting their players ahead of the postseason.

Thanks to their play on the defensive side and their ability to sustain the running game through all four quarters, we're going to roll with the Seattle Seahawks to win this game and secure the NFC's No. 1 seed. I expect the injuries to be too overwhelming for San Francisco to the point where they take a cautious approach before the playoffs.

Final Seahawks-49ers Week 18 Prediction & Pick: Seattle Seahawks -1.5 (-112); UNDER 47.5 (-108)