The NBA is celebrating New Year's Day with a full slate of games as we bring you a betting prediction and pick for the opening cross-conference showdown. The Houston Rockets (20-10) will take on the Brooklyn Nets (10-20) for the second game this season, Houston leading the series 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Rockets-Nets prediction and pick.

The Houston Rockets are fourth in the Western Conference following their recent 126-119 win over the Indiana Pacers. After losing four of five games, they've won three-straight with wins over the Lakers and Cavs during that stretch, hoping to notch four-straight as the stern betting favorites.

The Brooklyn Nets are 13th in the Eastern Conference standings, most recently falling 120-107 to the Golden State Warriors. Prior to the loss, they notched three-straight wins over the Raptors, 76ers, and Timberwolves for their longest streak of the season, hoping for another upset here.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Rockets vs. Nets Odds

Houston Rockets: -10.5 (-110)

Brooklyn Nets: +10.5 (-110)

Over: 222.5 (-110)

Under: 222.5 (-110)

Rockets vs. Nets Key Injuries

Houston: Steven Adams (ankle – Questionable) / Clint Capela (illness – Questionable) / Tari Eason (illness – Questionable) / Alperen Sengun (calf – Questionable) / Fred VanVleet (knee – OUT)

Brooklyn: Terance Mann (hip – Questionable) / Michael Porter Jr. (illness – Questionable) / Egor Demin (back – OUT) / Haywood Highsmith (knee – OUT)

Rockets vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Brooklyn Nets are 4-12 at home this season. The Houston Rockets are 10-8 on the road.

The Nets are 14-16 ATS overall, 6-10 ATS at home. The Rockets are 17-13 ATS overall, 11-7 ATS on the road.

The Rockets are 19-9 as the betting favorites. The Nets are 9-20 as underdogs.

The Nets are 7-3 outright in their last 10 games against the Rockets. The Rockets are 7-3 ATS in those games.

The Rockets are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games.

The Nets are 4-2 ATS in their last six games.

The total has gone OVER in seven of the Rockets' last 10 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of the Nets' last 17 games.

Keys to Rockets vs. Nets Matchup

The Rockets and Nets will meet for the second time following Houston's previous 137-109 victory over Brooklyn. Terance Mann was the only player with more than 20 points for the Nets as they've struggled to score the ball efficiently all season, ranking dead-last in points per game (109.7). The Nets also have the fourth-worst field goal percentage in the NBA at just 45%, so finding sustained scoring will continue to be a challenge for them, especially with their two highest scorers in Mann and Porter Jr. listed as ‘questionable.'

The Houston Rockets, on the other hand, have been a model of consistency with their young and talented roster led by NBA great Kevin Durant. Not only has Durant added a clutch scoring element to this team down the stretch, but the development of Jabari Smith Jr. and continued growth of Alperen Sengun has done wonders for their defensive production. Add Steven Adams in the paint as one of the league's best rebounders and the Rockets are a tough team to compete with in the paint.

The Brooklyn Nets will have to turn towards Cam Thomas and Nic Claxton for most of their offensive production given the current injuries to their starters. Rookie Danny Wolf has been solid with 7.4 PPG and 3.8 RPG, but it'll certainly be a wake-up call facing the much more developed core of talent from the young Rockets.

All in all, there's no reason the Houston Rockets shouldn't win this game on the road as the clear favorites. Amen Thompson will offer serious resistance against the Nets' main catalyst in Cam Thomas and I don't see much production from the Nets otherwise. As long as the Rockets play hard on the defensive end, they should come away with another convincing victory.

Rockets vs. Nets Prediction and Pick

The first meeting between these two teams wasn't particularly close and the Houston Rockets will have the significant advantage this time around once again. Not only are the Brooklyn Nets the lowest-scoring team in the NBA, but they're also potentially out two of their leading scorers ahead of this one.

The Rockets should be able to control this game with their scoring behind Kevin Durant and given their efforts on the defensive end, I don't see the Nets putting up much of a fight and keeping this game close. The Rockets should pull away late and cover this spread, but i don't expect the Brooklyn Nets to carry their weight and help this total go over. We should see a fast start from both teams, but ultimately it'll be all Houston in the second, third, and fourth quarters.

Final Rockets-Nets Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets -10.5 (-110); UNDER 222.5 (-110)