Howard University hosted the HBCU First Look Film Festival and it was an amazing event full of varied experiences.

Last month Howard University hosted the first-ever HBCU First Look Film Festival. The three-day event was created to showcase Black filmmakers at HBCUs as well as celebrate HBCU students and alumni in the film industry. The event also doubled as a networking and learning opportunity for students; the festival offered various workshops, master classes, and panel discussions for students to attend. Brands such as Netflix, TV One, ESPN, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, and many others were sponsors of the event. I had the pleasure of attending the HBCU First Look Film Festival, so here is a recap of my experience.

Day One

Being that this was my first film festival, I wasn’t sure what to expect. Each day of the festival was filled with different segments of the film industry and each one taught me something new. To kick off day one the festival hosted a “Waiting to Exhale” A Cinematic Journey Through Documentary Film Making workshop hosted by award-winning producer Lisa Durden. This hands-on experience allowed attendees to learn about the art of documentary filmmaking. This workshop provided attendees with the skills needed to compelling and inspiring stories that provoke change.

Next, there was the luncheon and conversation with TV One founder Cathy Hughes. The winners of the festivals were also announced. Comedian Lonnie Love was the host the entire weekend. While we ate lunch, we were graced with words by media pioneer Cathy Hughes. Due to a previous engagement, Ms. Hughes was not there in person but attended via Zoom. She shared wise words about working in the media industry and the importance of events like the First Look Film Festival. She also sang the praises of the festival’s founder, Shelia Eldridge. Both women are Howard alums and have worked very closely over the years. It was such a beautiful thing seeing Black women giving each other their flowers.

After Ms. Hughes finished dropping her gems of wisdom, it was time to announce the winner of the festival. The festival received over 100 submissions but was able to narrow it down to seven lucky finalists. Each finalist won their respective category and had a chance to win the $5,000 grand prize.

Jazz Johnson from Spelman College won the Grand Jury prize for Best Animation Film for the film “Photo Story.” Saify’s Songhai from Howard University won the Grand Jury prize for Best Documentary for her film “Interception of Jayne Kennedy.” David Brown from Texas Southern University won the Grand Jury prize for Best Health and Wellness Film for his film “Depression Among Black and Minority College Students.” Anthony Parson from Howard University won the Grand Jury prize for Best Mobile Film for his film “My Plan B.” Tramar Pettaway and Anthony M. from Elizabeth City State University won the Grand Jury prize for Best Feature Film for their film “Footprints of an Angel.” Terrance Leon George from Morgan State University won the Grand Jury prize for Best Short Film for his film “Can I Grow Old.” Cyan Shreve from Howard University won the Grand Jury prize for Best Family and Faith Film. Cyan was also the grand prize winner of the festival.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Cyan after the festival, and she is truly a delight. She is filled with so much passion and drive that you can’t help but root for her. She is going places.

Later on in the day, the festival held two more events, a talk-back discussion with Peyton Alex Smith from All American: Homecoming and a master class with Stephen “Dr.” Love the producer of the hit Netflix film, They Cloned Tyrone. In his “The Best Man” talkback discussion Peyton Alex Smith shared his story starting from his time at FAMU to being on one of the most-watched shows on television.

Smith attributes a lot of his success in the industry to his acting coach he met while living in New York. He also shared that the reason that he was not staying around for the entire festival was that the same acting coach that he was raving about earlier was unfortunately dying from cancer and he wanted to be with her. Smith shared with attendees his tips on working in the industry. Attendees were able to ask Smith for advice for making in the industry.

The final event of the day was a master class taught by They Cloned Tyrone producer, Stephen “ Dr.” Love. During this master class, he discussed his journey as a producer and how the film They Cloned Tyrone came about. He went through a step-by-step process of how they were able to shop the film around and how it ended up with Netflix.

While events were happening throughout the day a “We Gotta Have It” film marathon was simultaneously going on, with screenings featuring the finalist and other independent HBCU alumni film premieres. There were also opportunities for students to sign up for internships, one-on-one mentorship opportunities, and meet vendors during “Hustle & Flow” Jumpstart YOUR Career!

One of the most anticipated events of the festival was the screening of “Rustin”, the film based on the life of gay civil rights leader Bayard Rustin who was instrumental in planning the 1963 March on Washington. The film stars Colman Domingo and is produced by former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama.

The night started with a reception to kick off the start of the festival, followed by the screening and talk-back session. Domingo who is the star of the film was in attendance but those who attended the screening got an even bigger surprise when the former President and First Lady made a surprise appearance at the end of the screening. The Obamas spoke briefly celebrating the end of the writers and actors strike as well as talked about the production of the film. Rustin is currently available on Netflix.

Day Two

One of the sponsors of the festival was the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science. In the first event of the day, the Academy held an information session on talent development and inclusion programs along with a workshop on creating a dynamic resume for success in the film industry. Attendees were able to learn about the Academy Gold Talent Development and Inclusion Programs, these programs and fellowships focused on early and mid-career film industry opportunities. These opportunities are open to both students and alumni. Later on in the session, Niti Shah, a representative from the Academy gave an exclusive workshop on what tools and knowledge one would need to stand out in the film and 1entertainment industry.

Another session From Dream to Screen: How to Finance and Distribute Your Movie was also going on during the Academy session. During this session, attendees got to hear from the co-founder and CEO of HBCUGo.TV, Curtis Symonds, and producers BK Fulton and Courtney Glaude from BET’s The Reading starring Monique.

The highlight of this day was the My HBCU Joy luncheon sponsored by Café Mocha Radio. Legendary costume designer and Hampton University alumna Ruth E. Carter was the honoree and keynote speaker. I had the pleasure of meeting Ms. Carter after one of the sessions and it was truly such an honor. She has worked on some of the most iconic films such as School Daze and Malcolm X but she is best known for her work on Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which earned her two Academy Awards.

She gave such a moving speech, touching on her experiences in the industry and sharing lessons to help us navigate our journeys. I had the pleasure of meeting Ms. Carter after one of the sessions and it was truly a pleasure. She is someone who is the epitome of style and grace, and even though she has achieved so much in her career she was very warm and inviting. She reminded me of your cool, fly, favorite auntie that you could talk to about anything.

The first session after lunch was the Set It Off Master Class by actress and director, Terri J. Vaughn. Ms, Vaughn shared her experiences transitioning from actress to director and how being an actress for so long helped her become a better director. She typically plays very to-earth characters in TV and movies but she was just the same in person. The session with her was informative and relaxed, this was one of my favorite sessions throughout the festival.

The next session was A View Fromm the Corporate Seat, a marketing panel discussion. This was an opportunity for attendees to learn how to market their projects in the film industry. The all-female panelists consisted of film producer Carlene Robinson, Shani Hosten, AARP’s Vice President, Audience Strategy Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Erika McCray, Development Coordinator, Hallmark Media. The panel discussion was originally supposed to be moderated by Jawn Murray, Executive Producer of the Sherri Shepard Show but unfortunately, he could not make it so renowned journalist Harriette Cole filled in. It was such an enlightening experience to learn from multiple Black women who were succeeding in the media industry.

Ms. Ruth E. Carter graced us with her presence once again during a talk-back discussion with her and well-known casting director, Kim Taylor-Coleman. This session was moderated by film executive and critic, Tim Gordon. Both ladies talked about their humble beginnings and how they worked hard to get to where they are today. Ms. Taylor-Coleman has over 170 casting director credits and has cast for film and TV projects such as BlacKkKlansman, Lovecraft Country, Dear White People, and BMF.

In the last official session of the day, Paramount+ had a screening for their series, Lawmen: Bass Reeves starring Selma star David Oyelowo. This series tells the story of Bass Reeves, one of the first Black deputy U.S. marshals west of the Mississippi River. In the first two episodes, Oyelowo gave an outstanding performance. Lauren E. Banks, Dennis Quaid, and Danny Sutherland are a part of the cast. Lauren E. Banks and director Damian Marciano made an appearance to discuss their experiences working on the show.

In the closing event of the evening, screened “The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports” E60 Sports. This short documentary showed the influence hip-hop has had on the world of sports. Following the screening there was a talk-back session with the producer Julian Goode. WUSA9 anchor Wisdom Martin was the host.

The evening ended with a surprise performance by spoken word rapper, Foggieraw.

Attending this film festival was such an enlightening experience. I learned so much about the film and entertainment industry and was able to meet so many iconic people in the industry that not only are succeding but also came from HBCUs. I believe that this festival is something every HBCU student and alum should experience.