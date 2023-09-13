Candace Parker is one of the best players in the WNBA. Parker is currently in her first year with the Las Vegas Aces after previously playing for the Los Angeles Sparks and Chicago Sky. Although she's currently dealing with an injury, Parker still played a role in helping lead the Aces to the best record in the WNBA during the 2023 regular season.

Parker recently took some time to speak with me about the Aces, New York Liberty, Becky Hammon, A'ja Wilson, and even “scaring” Shaquille O'Neal.

Exclusive Candace Parker interview with ClutchPoints

Joey Mistretta: What can you tell me that you've learned the most just from joining this Aces team?

Candace Parker: I think it's just super important, you know, mentally to be on the same page… I was always enamored by watching Golden State and the way that they could consistently win, the people that show up every single day and don't get tired of winning. I think, you win and sometimes you let your foot off the gas a little bit. But it's been amazing to watch the competitiveness and the dedication that I think this organization has to winning and to being one of the best teams, especially right now in the regular season. But I'm sure trying to make it in the Finals too.

Mistretta: Going off that, the Liberty… I'd say your biggest threat right now. What do you think the key is to just not letting the Liberty overtake the Aces?

Candace Parker: I think the key is you can't win anything if you don't get there. There's so many times where in the history of sports you start looking too far in advance and games and series kind of slip away from you. We saw that a little bit this year with Boston. I mean, they started off on a clip of… I mean, I think they were shooting the highest three-point percentage from the field in NBA history… in the regular season. And in the playoffs I think they were looking a little bit too far ahead and, you know, the games kind of slipped away a little bit.

So with that being said I think it's super crucial and super important for you to focus on the moment. So that's my biggest thing. You can look ahead to the Liberty, that's great, but the only way they meet the Liberty is to get to the Finals, so making sure that you're putting all your effort towards that. And then once you get to the Finals… if you're playing the Liberty, then you make the adjustments.

Mistretta: I wanted to make sure I get your thoughts, and I know you've talked about this before, but Becky Hammon as a coach and then A'ja Wilson, a legitimate MVP candidate just about every year… just tell me what it's like playing for Becky and playing with Wilson?

Candace Parker: Well I think Becky just brings this leadership that, when she walks in the door you know you're going to buy in. I think just from being a player before, then going to the NBA and then now coming back to the WNBA, I think that journey has kind of allowed her to kind of grow into that role. I also believe that she empowers people. She listens just as well as she talks and leads, and so to be able to feel heard I think is super important.

And then A'ja, just in terms of her ability to continue to demand the basketball, score the basketball from the mid-range, get to the free throw line. And then defensively, I think just being the anchor of that defense… shot-blocking, shot disruption, all across the board.

Mistretta: I'm going to ask you a question as not really a player but as an analyst, I know you are an analyst and you do a great job with that. So looking towards the WNBA Finals, I'm assuming you're going to pick the Aces to make it, who will they be playing if it's not the Liberty or is it the Liberty?

Candace Parker: If it's not the Liberty? I mean… I know that as an analyst we always want what's for the fans cuz we're fans as analysts as well. I had the ability to play in a heated rivalry that was unbelievable in Minnesota versus the LA Sparks. That was one of the best series I've ever played in. So why wouldn't you as a player want to play the best to win? So, I think that the matchup and the rivalry and the hype from the season, the regular season, will be a lot of fun to watch.

Mistretta: It's really early, but if you can make an NBA Finals prediction, who is your pick right now?

Candace Parker: Well I have Boston kind of getting over the hump. I have Jayson Tatum as my MVP. I actually have, yeah I have Boston. Coming out the West, I mean listen, Denver's ridiculous and I don't think people are giving them the respect that they deserve. I know a lot of people are on the Phoenix bandwagon and the Lakers made a lot of great picks. Goodness, I wanna say Boston-LA, just for a fan, as a fan standpoint.

But in order for LA to be there I think AD has to be, competing (for) or winning MVPs. So that's my prediction is Boston-LA.

Mistretta: My last question… do you have any really funny Shaq stories you can share?

Candace Parker: Let's see… I would say Shaq is one of those guys that's like, he's a practical joker. And so, every year I make it my goal to scare him in the studio somewhere. I have a million videos on my phone of me scaring him in the studio. Like I'll pop out behind the sound machine, or I'll pop behind the curtain or I'll be behind the makeup chair and like, pop out, and he'll scream.

So that's probably some of my favorite moments. Literally every year I have a video of me scaring him.