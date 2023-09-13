Las Vegas Aces superstar Candace Parker is teaming up with Gatorade and The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter Program. Gatorade is donating $100,000 to the DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter Program to help young athletes participate in winter sports during the 2023-24 season. To honor Parker, Gatorade and the Sports Matter Program are sending the Arbor View High School (in Las Vegas) girls basketball team to the 2023 WNBA Finals.

In an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints, Candace Parker revealed why this partnership is personal to her.

“I think it's amazing that Gatorade and DICK'S are donating $100,000 dollars to the Sports Matter Program,” Parker said. “I think it's important. It's a huge passion of mine to be able to continue to work to level the playing field within youth sports and with young athletes being able to participate in sports. A living testament of what sports is capable of doing for someone, not just from a professional standpoint but just everyday life, the lessons that you learn from sports and the people and the relationships that you are able to make because of sports is huge.

“I think that to be able to provide that opportunity to young athletes and the money going towards registration fees for sports,” Candace Parker continued. “I'm a sports mom right now. My daughter is in ninth grade. She's signing up for club volleyball and sports registration fees and all that stuff, it's expensive. So to be able to have athletes that aren't limited because of finances being able to participate in sports is very important. It will help them not just make professionals. That's not what the goal is necessarily, but to create good people.”

Candace Parker is currently in her first season with the Aces. She played a role in leading Las Vegas to a successful regular season before suffering an injury. Nevertheless, Parker is one of the best WNBA players ever and a true role model on and off the court.