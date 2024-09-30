In the playoffs, New York superfan film director Spike Lee will trash-talk opposing players, albeit in support of the Knicks or the WNBA's Liberty. While Aces' Kelsey Plum revealed a lesson learned from her 87-77 loss in Game 1 to the Liberty in the playoffs' semifinals, she wouldn't say what Lee said during the game. Plum discussed the exchange between her and Spike Lee after the loss at Madison Square Garden, per Ballislife's Sara Jane Gamelli.

“I can't say exactly what was said, but I told him that he should talk louder,” Plum said. “But it was all well and fun, and it's really cool that he's here; even last round was really cool that he was here. I know he's big sports fan. So, it says a lot that he's in the building and that he respects the game. So, yeah, we were just having fun.”

Plum scored a team-high 24 points and four assists in the series-opening loss. A'ja Wilson added 21 points, six rebounds, and five assists, while forward Breanna Stewart's game-high 34 points led the Liberty to the ten-point win. Sabrina Ionescu added 21 points and five assists. The Aces wore Wilson's jersey to support her DPOY snub before the game.

Las Vegas has trailed only once in a series over the past two years, returning from a 1-0 deficit in their best-of-3 against the Seattle Storm in 2022. However, the Aces had homecourt advantage in that series.

Kelsey Plum reveals big lesson for Aces in Game 1 loss to Liberty

After the Las Vegas Aces' loss, Kelsey Plum talked about heading into Game 2, thinking of ways to improve individually and help make life easier for her teammates.

“It’s a loss, that’s the only thing that I really see, there’s a lot of things that I think I can do better individually and also help my teammates collectively,”

Game 2 between the Aces and the Liberty is Tuesday night.