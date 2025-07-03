The Arizona Diamondbacks could be big sellers at the MLB trade deadline. After adding Corbin Burnes in the offseason, they got off to a slow start and lost their ace to Tommy John surgery. The National League playoff picture is taking shape around them, and without a hot stretch, they will have to sell. Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez spoke about trade rumors swirling around him as the deadline approaches.

“I don’t want to leave Arizona,” Suarez said, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. “Obviously, we know how the business of baseball is. But right now, I feel comfortable. I feel every time we win a game, we’ve got a chance to make the playoffs. Every time we lose, maybe something like that pops in my mind. Which is not good for me. I don’t want to get traded.”

Suarez is set to become a free agent at the end of this season. While he could return to the Diamondbacks, they do not want him to walk for free if they aren't going to make the playoffs. Despite some shaky third base play, he is still an elite power hitter who can help a contending team get over the hump.

The Yankees are in desperate need of an infielder at the MLB trade deadline. If they move Jazz Chisholm Jr back to second base, Suarez could fit in at third. But their defense is so poor already that it will be hard to justify another righty power hitter. Their division rival, the Tampa Bay Rays, could add at the deadline, despite that not being their normal course of action.

The Diamondbacks have other pieces they could trade, including pitchers Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly. But don't be surprised if Suarez gets moved for a big return, even after his most recent comments.