The 2026 NFL Draft is still a season away, but for a franchise like the Atlanta Falcons, eager to build a sustainable contender, early scouting is essential. The Falcons’ long-term needs on both sides of the ball make it crucial to monitor elite talent at other positions. Here are prospects who could be game-changers for Atlanta and are already generating first-round buzz.

Peter Woods, Defensive Lineman, Clemson

Peter Woods enters the 2025 college football season as one of the most dominant and versatile defensive linemen in the nation. At 6'3″ and 315 pounds, Woods is a rare blend of size, athleticism, and technical refinement. He’s been a disruptive force since his high school days in Alabama, where he racked up four state championships and nearly 30 sacks, and he’s only elevated his game at Clemson.

Woods’ explosiveness off the snap is immediately apparent, he’s often the first defender moving, gaining leverage and disrupting blocking schemes before they can develop. His athletic fluidity is exceptional for a player of his size, allowing him to bend and contort through gaps that would be closed to most interior linemen. This rare trait was on full display against Georgia’s NFL-caliber offensive line, where Woods consistently found ways to penetrate and create havoc in the backfield.

Against the run, Woods is a technician. He diagnoses blocking schemes pre-snap, maintains gap integrity, and has the processing speed to adjust on the fly. His powerful lower half allows him to bull rush and collapse the pocket, while his relentless motor ensures he’s chasing plays 20+ yards downfield, never taking a snap off. In 2024, Woods posted 28 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, and a forced fumble, cementing his status as a top prospect

For the Falcons, who have invested heavily in their defensive front but still lack a true game-wrecker, Woods could be the missing piece. His ability to anchor against the run and disrupt the passer from multiple alignments would immediately elevate Atlanta’s defense and provide a foundational building block for years to come.

Antonio Williams, Wide Receiver, Clemson

Antonio Williams is poised to be one of the most coveted wide receivers in the 2026 draft class. The Clemson standout has already established himself as an elite route runner, placing in the 94th percentile in separation rate against single coverage and catching 58% of his contested targets in 2024. At 6'0″, Williams isn’t the biggest receiver, but his technical polish, quickness, and football IQ make him a constant threat at all three levels of the field.

What makes Williams especially intriguing for the Falcons is his fit within a modern, pass-heavy offense. Atlanta has invested in young pass-catchers, but the need for a true WR1 remains. Williams’ route-running prowess and ability to win against man coverage would give the Falcons a go-to option on critical downs and in the red zone. His skill set would complement Atlanta’s existing weapons and help unlock the full potential of their passing attack.

Williams is projected as a late first-round pick in several early mock drafts, but a strong 2025 campaign could vault him even higher. For a Falcons team looking to add explosiveness and reliability to its receiving corps, Williams is a prospect who must be on the radar.

Kenyon Sadiq, Tight End, Oregon

Kenyon Sadiq is emerging as one of the top tight end prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft, and his junior season at Oregon could be his national breakout. At 6'3″ and 240 pounds, Sadiq combines size, athleticism, and versatility. He’s a dynamic weapon who can line up in the slot, in-line, or even out wide, creating mismatches against linebackers and safeties.

Sadiq’s touches were limited last season behind eventual second-round pick Terrance Ferguson, but he still managed 24 catches for 308 yards and two touchdowns. With Ferguson now in the NFL and Oregon’s leading returning receiver likely sidelined, Sadiq is expected to take on a much larger role in the Ducks’ offense. His route running and movement skills after the catch have already drawn praise from coaches and analysts alike. With the Falcons potentially moving on from Kyle Pitts either via mid-season trade or in the offseason they could use a versatile weapon like Sadiq.

The 2026 NFL Draft is still a year away, but for the Atlanta Falcons, keeping tabs on elite prospects like Peter Woods, Antonio Williams, and Kenyon Sadiq could pay major dividends. Each brings a unique skill set that aligns with Atlanta’s long-term needs, and all three have the potential to be foundational pieces for a franchise on the rise. By starting their homework early, the Falcons can position themselves to make a franchise-altering selection when the time comes.