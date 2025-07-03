As LeBron James trade rumors continue to ramp up, the Los Angeles Lakers star has been linked to practically every other team in the league. However, even though a move to the Los Angeles Clippers would make geographical sense, the hypothetical scenario appears far-fetched.

Despite liking his living situation in Los Angeles, James told those close to him that he would “never” play for the Clippers, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. Although it is unclear why, the Lakers' cross-town rivals appear to be the team James would least welcome a trade to in the 2025 offseason.

“I've reported in the past, a source close to LeBron James said, ‘LeBron James will never wear a Clippers uniform,'” McMenamin said. “So if that remains the case, you remove that one.”

Old-school Cleveland Cavaliers fans might disagree, but James is known for having a strong sense of loyalty in free agency. He still feels a connection to the Miami Heat and Cavaliers, in a sense. For that reason, he seems to feel the same way about the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls as he does with the Clippers.

While it appears unlikely, the Clippers have the financial means to orchestrate a deal. They have three players making over $20 million in 2025-2026, including Kawhi Leonard's $50 million annual salary.

Lakers' likely suitors for LeBron James trade

Despite having virtually endless options, the Lakers have yet to officially open the door on a James trade. However, if they do, they have a few clear favorites who would be willing to fork over assets for the 40-year-old. James' primary stipulation is that he wants to play with a contending team.

The New York Knicks, who recently hired Mike Brown as their next head coach, have recently become a budding contender. Not only are the Knicks in a big market and on the cusp of title contention, but Brown notably coached James on the Cavaliers. Behind Erik Spoelstra, Brown is arguably the second-best coach James has ever played for in the NBA.

Many have included the Dallas Mavericks in the discussion, particularly with Kyrie Irving out for the 2025-2026 season. However, after recently drafting super prospect Cooper Flagg, the Mavericks appear to be trending in another direction. Like most teams, it would also be difficult for Dallas to match salaries without a third or fourth team involved.

Ironically, one of the scenarios quickly ruled out of the conversation was a second reunion with the Cavaliers. Cleveland reportedly has little interest in making a deal, as it is content with its current roster and championship outlook for the next few seasons.