The Detroit Red Wings just missed out on a playoff spot this past season, but have brought back one of their key contributors from last year in NHL Free Agency. The Red Wings and Patrick Kane have agreed to a new one-year, $3 million contract for the upcoming season. This is the third straight campaign that Kane has signed a one-year deal with the Wings, but it has been a move that has worked well for both sides involved.

Detroit opened up its summer by improving on the defensive side of the ice and trading with the Anaheim Ducks for goaltender John Gibson. They would then move Vladimir Tarasenko to the Minnesota Wild in a deal to open up cap space. The Wings used some of that cap space to re-sign Jonatan Berggren and Kane. Detroit now has $11.6 million in cap space to fill out its roster. The Kane contract is for just $3 million, but has plenty of incentives. He will snag another $2.5 million for playing just ten games, while adding another quarter million for playing in 30 games and then again for 50 games. Further, if the Red Wings make the playoffs, he gets an extra $500,000.

Kane was the first overall selection in the 2007 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks. The Buffalo native would break into the NHL in the 2007-08 campaign, playing in all 82 games, scoring 21 goals and adding 51 assists. He would become a mainstay for the Blackhawks. After winning the Calder Memorial Trophy in 2008, he would go on to win three Stanley Cups, a Conn Smythe, a Ted Lindsay Award, and a Hart Memorial Trophy as the league MVP. During the 2022-23 season, the Hawks would move Kane to the New York Rangers. Then, the next November, he would sign his first deal with the Red Wings.

The Red Wings bring back a key piece of their roster

The former first overall pick has been solid in his time in Detroit. In his first season, Kane played 50 games, scoring 20 times and adding 27 assists. Last year, he played in 72 games, scoring 21 times while adding 38 assists. Kane was playing on the second line for the Wings this past season. He is expected to be paired up with Alex DeBrincat and J.T. Compher next year on the second line again. This could be big for DeBrincat. This past season, the former Blackhawk was at his best when Kane was on the ice.

DeBrincat scored 39 goals and added 31 assists in the last campaign. He scored 23 of those goals when Kane was on the ice with him, tied for the most of any player he played with. Further, he had 23 assists when Kane was on the ice, the highest total for DeBrincat with any teammate. His advanced stats saw his expected goals, scoring chances created, and high danger chances converted all rise when his former Blackhawks teammate was on the ice with him. Beyond the production that Kane brings, he makes his teammates around him better. If the Red Wings want to make a run to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016, they will need the former top pick in the draft to continue raising the game of his linemates.

Final thoughts and grades on the Patrick Kane contract

The Kane deal is structured in such a way as to heavily benefit the Red Wings. Not only do they get a solid second-line player back in the rotation, but they also get one at a solid price. The base salary is just $3 million, meaning an initial cap hit of just $3 million. For a player of the caliber of Kane, this is a major bargain. Still, the performance bonuses have up to $4 million in extra incentive pay. Part of the bonus is tied to games played, but a million of the bonus is tied to a playoff berth and playoff round wins. For a team that has not made the playoffs in nearly a decade, paying extra incentive money to make a playoff run is worth it.

Further, the NHL allows cap overages and does not count performance bonuses against the cap in-season. This gives the Wings flexibility while still paying Kane a fair value. For Kane, this is a solid deal as well. He will be paid $3 million, and that will grow to $6 million if he plays 50 games. He has reached the 50-game mark in all but one season in his NHL career. Barring something unforeseen, Kane will be bringing in at least $6 million this year. This is slightly above his market value for a player of his age. Overall, both sides are getting exactly what they need as the New York native gets another chance to help the Wings win another Cup.

Detroit Red Wings Grade: A-

Patrick Kane Grade: A