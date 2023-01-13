On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole made his surprise return to AEW. Cole has been out of action for over six months because of a shoulder injury and two major head injuries.

Although fans were ecstatic to see Adam Cole back in AEW, there was concern about what exactly he was there to talk about. Cole started by thanking the fans for their support and explaining the extent of his injuries. His promo was reminiscent of when Edge and Daniel Bryan announced their retirement. When you think he’s about to give bad news about his injury, he tells the fans the only bad news is for the AEW locker room because Adam Cole is officially back.

Adam Cole is one of the best wrestlers in the world. He has been for some time, but his NXT work over the years has placed him in the upper tier of professional wrestlers. His storytelling is incredible, and he can put on a five-star match whenever he wants. The wrestling world dearly missed Cole over the last few months.

Where does Adam Cole go from here? The last time we saw Cole in a ring, he and reDRagon turned on The Young Bucks before the upcoming trios tournament to crown the first-ever AEW trios champions. Since then, Bobby Fish has left AEW, and Kyle O’Reilly hasn’t been on TV. AEW can throw him into a feud with The Elite, but this should be a reset for Adam Cole.

I’d love for him to go after the AEW World Championship, but they should hold off until MJF is through with his title run. Adam Cole should go after midcard titles to elevate them and put a spotlight on other wrestlers. This should be a rebuilding year for Cole, where he reminds everybody just how good he is. Then, when 2024 comes around, he should go after and win the AEW World Championship.

I’m glad Adam Cole is back and, most importantly, healthy. Cole has been missed over the last few months, and I can’t wait for his comeback tour to start.

