The Connecticut Sun will tip off the 2025 WNBA season on Sunday on the road against the Washington Mystics, but they will be down a few players on the injury report. The Sun had two first round picks in the 2025 WNBA Draft, which they used to select Aneesah Morrow at No. 7 and Saniya Rivers at No. 8. But both players have been ruled out for Sunday’s game, the team announced.

Aneesah Morrow will miss the Sun’s season opener against the Mystics due to a knee injury, while Saniya Rivers will be out due to personal reasons. Rivers recently suffered the death of her mother following the draft.

In addition to Morrow and Rivers, the Sun will also be without Leila Lecan, last season’s first round pick, as well. Lecan’s contract is temporarily suspended as she is currently participating in overseas commitments. Since Lecan’s contract was only temporarily suspended, she will be permitted to join the team later this season.

With the three absences, the Sun have nine available players for their season opener against the Mystics. Two of those available players are also rookies in Rayah Marshall and Kariata Diaby. Marshall was also selected in the 2025 draft with the No. 25 overall pick. Diaby was signed as a training camp invite and made the final roster.

The Sun are coming into the 2025 season after going through an offseason of major change. They lost their entire starting lineup in Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner, Tyasha Harris, DiJonai Carrington and Brionna Jones. They also lost a key reserve in Veronica Burton who was selected by the Golden State Valkyries in the expansion draft.

The team also parted ways with head coach Stephanie White, and hired Rachid Meziane as their new head coach. Meziane is the Belgian national team head coach. The Sun made the playoffs last season and reached the WNBA Semifinals where they were eliminated by the Minnesota Lynx.