The Baltimore Orioles have been a playoff team each of the past two seasons in the American League. While they suffered the indignity of getting swept in the postseason both years, there was no reason to think that the Orioles would suffer a major downturn in the American League East in 2025.

Orioles' Tony Mansolino on the role he expects to play in a potential turnaround as interim manager: "Listen, luck isn't the story, but it's part of the story. Injuries isn't the story, but it's part of the story. I think in due time, you'll see both those tides turn for us a… pic.twitter.com/iELQiiMEmC — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) May 17, 2025

However, that's just what has happened. Despite possessing a roster that features a plethora of talented young stars, the Orioles have been awful this season and are most likely the most disappointing team in the American League. Baltimore is in last place in the American League East with a 15-29 record, and the only team with a worse record in the Junior Circuit is the Chicago White Sox (14-32)

The Orioles decided that they had seen enough from manager Brandon Hyde and that he was not going to be able to turn things around. Hyde was told his services were no longer desired and they turned to coach Tony Mansolino to serve as the team's interim manager.

It appeared that Hyde's message was no longer getting through to his players. Mansolino seemed to present a moderate image during his introductory press conference.

“Listen, luck isn't the story, but it's part of the story,” Mansolino said, per Baltimore Sun Oriole reporter Matt Weyrich. “Injuries are not the story, but they are part of the story. I think in due time, you'll see both those tides turn for us a little bit. But we have to be consistent. We can't overreact.”

Orioles need better production in order to turn their season

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Mansolino's remarks seemed to indicate that the interim manager believes luck and the injury situation will turn around and the team will perform better. If he is depending on fate to turn things around, that seems like a decisive way to ensure that he will not become the permanent manager of the Orioles.

Baltimore has key players like Gunnar Henderson, Ryan Mountcastle, Cedric Mullins and Adley Rutschman. All four of those players have been decisive and winning players in the past, but none of them have been stars this year.

Henderson is slashing .257/.298/.454 with 6 home runs and 12 runs batted in through 37 games. Mullins got off to a strong start and he has bashed 8 home runs with 25 RBI, but his average has fallen to .220.

Mountcastle has been a huge power source in the past, but he has hit just 2 home runs and driven in just 14 runs. Those figures are not acceptable.

Rutschman has also been hugely disappointing with a slash line of .217/.265/.391 along with 4 home runs and 11 runs batted in. Rutschman has won the Silver Slugger and has been a two-time All-Star, and the Orioles clearly need more from him.