May 17, 2025 at 9:47 PM ET

The 2025 WNBA season is officially underway, with games already played on Friday. On the second day of the new WNBA campaign, Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant shared his excitement for the league, as he shared a message on social media.

“I love that the @wnba is back. Wishing everyone a healthy season. Let’s go,” the former NBA Most Valuable Player wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Durant's post also garnered plenty of attention from his followers and fans online.

“Bro loves hoops,” said a fan on X.

Another one said: “You haven’t tweeted about the wnba in 7 years mane lmaoo, that check must’ve cleared😭”

From a commenter: “Come to Chase Center and catch a Valkyries game!”

“All support for the season,” a social media user posted.

Via a different commenter: “I love that the sport is growing man. Its really good to see”

Said another: “KD's back on his WNBA love, love to see it 🔥”

The WNBA has been enjoying a meteoric rise in popularity of late. The arrival of the likes of Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese in 2024 generated a ton of buzz for the league, thanks in large part to the media coverage they got during their collegiate years and their rivalry as well.

The injection of more star power into the league via the 2025 WNBA draft has also added hype to the new season. Paige Bueckers of the UConn Huskies and Hailey Van Lith of the TCU Horned Frogs, who have crossover appeal, are attracting even more attention to the WNBA.

Of course, it helps that established NBA superstars like Kevin Durant and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers are sharing their thoughts about the WNBA. The four-time NBA Most Valuable Player even reacted to Clark's incredible triple-double performance on Saturday during a game between the Fever and the Reese's Sky.

As Durant enjoys some WNBA action, he's someone who's someone who's a big subject in the basketball world. The future Basketball Hall of Famer's future is a major topic, with rumors about a possible trade swirling again. During the 2024-25 NBA season, Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists through 62 games while posting a 59.8 effective field goal percentage.