Winnipeg Jets star Mark Scheifele unexpectedly lost his father on Friday night before Game 6 against the Dallas Stars. There is undeniably a lot going through the veteran goal scorer's mind at this time. He decided to play in Game 6 with his team's season on the line, and he had one of the most touching moments in the history of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Scheifele and his Jets sought the first goal of the game in the second period. Kyle Connor threw a shot on goal, which was stopped by Jake Oettinger. However, the Dallas goalie allowed a rebound. Scheifele was there to collect, and he slotted the puck home to give his team a 1-0 lead.

The Stars did not allow the Jets to keep their lead for too long. Sam Steel eventually tied the game for the hosts in the second period. Both teams had their chances later in the period. But they went to the locker room deadlocked at 1-1.

Hockey world comes together to support Jets' Mark Scheifele

Once the news of Scheifele's father's passing broke, the hockey world came together to support the Jets star. Winnipeg focused on making sure its star forward had everything he needed. In the end, Scheifele felt motivated to play despite the family tragedy.

“As he said, that would be the wishes of his dad,” head coach Scott Arniel said, via The Athletic's Murat Ates and Mark Lazerus. “He would want him to play. Mark really wants to play for him tonight.”

Stars fans showed their support for Scheifele before Game 6, as well. Fans on Reddit began donating $55 to various charities Scheifele supports, as reported by The Dallas Morning News. Two charities in particular — KidSport Canada and True North Youth Foundation — received donations.

There is a lot on the line in Game 6. The Stars could move on, while the Jets could have their season end. However, some moments are bigger than sports. And it's heartwarming to see the hockey community come together to support a player through an extremely difficult time.