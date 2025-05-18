Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever made quick work of the Chicago Sky in their season opener. The Fever beat Angel Reese and Co. 93-58 in a game that was never really in question. However, the biggest takeaway was a collision between the two young stars that earned them both technical fouls and a flagrant foul on the Fever's superstar point guard.

Clark shoved Reese to the floor with 4:38 left in the third quarter after the latter grabbed an offensive rebound. Reese popped back up, taking exception to the contact. The Sky forward had some choice words for Clark and the play resulted in each player picking up their respective fouls. Saturday's game was another addition to the long history between both players that goes back to the 2023 national championship game. c

The season opener for both teams was watched all around the country. Dave Portnoy was one of many WNBA fans who voiced his opinion on the incident on social media. The Barstool president had five short words after the play happened.

“Angel Reese is the WORST,” Portnoy said.

Five minutes later, he called out the officials for taking things too far when they upgraded Clark's foul to a flagrant.

“In what world was that flagrant,” Portnoy posted. “An absolute cop out call. WNBA is a joke. Angel Reese should have gotten a tech.”

Portnoy is a big supporter of Clark and the Fever, and he showed his fandom on Saturday. Luckily for his team, the conflict between Reese and Clark didn't affect the final score too much. The Fever dominated the game from the opening quarter and walked away with an easy win.

Clark herself notched a triple double in her 2025 debut. The best moment, though, was when new Fever addition DeWanna Bonner moved into third on the WNBA's all-time scoring list with free throws in the fourth quarter.

The win was the first step for the Fever in a long season full of big expectations. For the Sky, they learned that they need to improve offensively in order to compete.