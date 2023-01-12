Boom, Adam Cole is back in AEW after eight months away, but, to paraphrase his own words, it was really more of a good news, bad news sort of situation. On one hand, the former leader of The Undisputed Era was back on a televised wrestling show, which is a pretty incredible thing considering he’s been MIA from television with a combination shoulder/concussion injury suffered at Forbidden Door in his four-way IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match with Jay White, “Hangman” Adam Page, and “Switchblade’ Jay White. Cole looked healthy, didn’t have any sort of brace on his arm, and was able to discuss his efforts over a multiple-minute segment without skipping a beat, even if he probably didn’t love having to take the mic from his arch-rival, Tony Schiavone.

But unfortunately, there was that matter of the bad news Cole mentioned at the top of his segment. That’s right, after discussing his path back to the ring, his lifelong love of professional wrestling, and his sleepless nights worrying about what was wrong with him, Cole had to drop the other shoe and deliver the bad news… to the AEW locker room, because Cole is healthy, he’s fully cleared to wrestle, and after half a year away, he’s ready to take the promotion by storm, best every opponent who gets in his way, and ultimately, win the AEW World Championship, which would mark his first-ever championship win in the promotion he joined all the way back in September of 2021, when he double-debuted alongside Bryan Danielson at the end of All Out.

AEW locker room, be warned – this is gonna be fun.