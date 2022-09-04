4 bold predictions ahead of AEW All Out Zero Hour

After months of anticipation, the wait is finally over: AEW’s All Out is officially here, and the fans both at home and assembled in Chicago are in for an all-timer.

The show has already eclipsed a $1 million gate, marking the third-straight AEW Pay-Per-View to accomplish the feat, according to Tony Khan, and with 11 matches booked for the shows, it’s safe to say fans should buckle in for a premier night of professional wrestling.

Do you want a main even grudge match between two former AEW World Champions? Check; even if the build-up was unusual, the prospects of CM Punk-Jon Moxley 2 is worth the price of admission. How about a match to decide the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions that also serves as about three different rematches at once? Check again; any time Kenny Omega, “Hangman” Adam Page, and the Young Bucks step into a ring together, it’s going to be a five-star affair at minimum. Heck, there are even non-title matches with a ton of intrigue, like Chris Jericho versus Bryan Danielson for the honor of Daniel Garcia, the grudge match between Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs, and the six-man match between the House of Black and the trio of Sting, Miro, and Darby Allin.

Do you want mystery? Well, there’s a surprise entrant in the Casino Ladder Match who may or may not be a new debut. Do you want guaranteed debuts? Well, the Motor City Machine Guns are guaranteed to make their AEW debuts in a trios match with Jay Lethal, Wardlow, and FTR. Really, the only thing the card doesn’t have is a defense of any Ring of Honor Championship, but hey, you never know; maybe another ROH star will make his way onto the show just for the fun of it?

Certainly, this card will be a marathon, not a sprint, and like any good period of prolonged exercise, it’s a good idea to stretch before it really gets going. That’s why TK opted to book not one, not two, not even three, but four matches for All Out Zero Hour to give new fans a taste of what’s to come, give old fans a little something extra for their troubles, and to give a few more AEW performers a spot on the card.

With the show set to begin at 7 pm ET, 6 pm Central both on YouTube and on Pay-Per-View providers, here are four bold predictions ahead of the card.

At #AEWAllOut, Zero Hour returns to @NOW_Arena live at

7pm ET/6pm CT/5pm MT/4pm PT

FREE before the ALL OUT ppv feed

on Sunday

8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT In a huge rematch from @njpwglobal Capital Collision,

THIS Sunday@AEW ALL OUT: #ZeroHour Tomohiro Ishii vs Eddie Kingston 2 pic.twitter.com/yU9UNVAMg3 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 30, 2022

Predicting how the Zero Hour results of AEW’s All Out.

4. Eddie Kingston graciously loses to Tomohiro Ishii

Eddie Kingston loves Japanese wrestling. He grew up watching Japanese death matches, is a student of All Japan, and has worked NJPW Strong in addition to his responsibilities in AEW and in the indies.

If ever there was a match for Kingston to work his behind off before ultimately eating the pin in a hard-hitting chop fest, this would be the match. Grab your flannel shirts, folks; this is going to be an impromptu lumberjack match without the people around the ring.

In a huge rematch from #NJPW Capital Collision, LIVE this SUNDAY at #AEWAllOut: #ZeroHour it's Tomohiro Ishii v @MadKing1981 2 at 7pm ET FREE before the PPV feed at 8 pm ET!

▶️ https://t.co/nps7VUI9fm pic.twitter.com/GMFpb6fRfq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2022

3. Kip Sabian hasn’t lost a step

Kip Sabian has wrestled exactly one match since he was taken out by Miro in the spring of 2021, when he secured a win over Robbie X at BWR in England back in July.

PAC, by contrast, has been working all over the world and putting in fantastic bouts both in defense of his AEW All-Atlantic Championship and as a member of Death Triangle.

Will PAC’s experience give him an advantage and ultimately secure him the win? Most likely, yes, but don’t expect Sabian to just roll over; after 18 months hanging out ringside, expect Sabian to show off and show out for the AEW fans who forgot about his “Superbad” ways.

Kip Sabian vows that #AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC will be the first to "embrace the change" this SUNDAY Sept. 4th at #AEWAllOut: #ZeroHour! Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/sGpwL2iZDc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

2. Hook beats Angelo Parker and Matt Menard

Is Hook going to beat up on Angelo Parker? Yes, 100 percent. Will he retain the FTW Championship? Yes as well. And will Matt Menard get in on the action too? Well, despite reportedly being injured, it’s hard to imagine “Daddy Magic” not wanting to get a taste of El Diablo Blanco.

That feels pretty likely.

1. Sammy and Tay retain the titles

Since Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti-now-Melo officially became an on-screen item, they have been arguably the least popular act in AEW among fans, picking right up where Cody and Brandi Rhodes left off.

Would it be nice to see the duo eat their actions and drop the match to Ruby Soho and Ortiz? You bet, but this match is for the Lucha Libre AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship, and thus, Khan may have to coordinate the results with the Mexico-based promotion. As a result, don’t be too surprised if Guevara and Melo leave AEW Zero Hour with the belts still around their waists.

Weeks of back-and-forth animosity has led to this: the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions @sammyguevara & @taymelo put the titles on the line against @realrubysoho & @ortiz_powerful TOMORROW at #AEWAllOut: #ZeroHour LIVE at 7pm ET FREE before the PPV on ▶️ https://t.co/nps7VUI9fm pic.twitter.com/rtLWhWJAYp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2022