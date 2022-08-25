Wrestling the Motor City Machine Guns in AEW is a dream for FTR

For the second time in as many Pay-Per-Views, AEW will only be holding one tag team championship match.

That’s right, much like at Forbidden Door, where the Young Bucks opted to wrestle alongside El Phantasmo as The Bullet Club in a bout versus the “Dudes with Attitudes,” Sting, Darby Allin, and Shingo Takagi, AEW’s All Out will not have one right-proper World Tag Team Championship match, with the current title holders of AEW’s belts, Swerve in our Glory, wrestling against The Acclaimed and the ROH World Tag Team Champions, FTR, asked with wrestling a make-shift trios match with their former Pinnacle partner, Wardlow.

Unfortunate? You bet; it’s always nice to see FTR defend their straps and their bouts with The Briscoes remain heavily in the conversation for Match of the Year even all of these months later. But much like The Bucks’ match at Forbidden Door, Tony Khan booked one heck of a consolation prize and brought a few new faces who should make AEW fans very happy indeed.

Why? Well, because Jay Lethal is bringing the Motor City Machine Guns into AEW for what should be one of the matches of the night.

The trios match with #FTR & TNT Champion Wardlow at #AEWAllOut will be against Jay Lethal and two close personal friends of Lethal and Sonjay Dutt! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE right now on TBS! pic.twitter.com/BTdjxK2cIw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2022

FTR get their wish to wrestle the Motor City Machine Guns in AEW.

For those out of the know, the MCMG are of the best tag teams over the past 20 or so years. They’ve largely wrestled in Impact, where both members, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, have held singles and tag team gold and combined to go on 56 different championship runs on the independent wrestling scene, some together, some apart. They’ve wrestled the Young Bucks, The North; they have 10 matches with at least five stars on Dave Meltzer’s scale and even have one match, a ROH World Tag Team Title Ladder War Match at All Star Extravaganza VIII that came a fourth of a star away from being the elusive six-star match.

And yet, one thing the MCMG haven’t done, at least not yet, is wrestle FTR. Fortunately, when asked about who they would like to wrestle if Khan had a blank check to book any match he’d like on the Battleground Podcast (via Fightful) back in June, both members of FTR had the very same answer, as you can read below via 411 Mania.

Cash Wheeler on who they’d like to face if Tony Khan gave them a blank check: “We have checked off almost every team that I can think of that is a full-time team. Motor City Machine Guns [Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin], they are at the top of my list. I’d love to make that happen, somehow, some way. That’s what we do right now, we try to find ways we can figure out matches to make happen. If we can pull that off, that’s high on the list. I don’t know the boundaries, but if The North [Josh Alexander & Ethan Page] were to reunite at any point, even for one night only, I would love to add their names to the list.” Dax Harwood on his dream matches: “If Tony comes to me with a blank check, I’m taking off and running. It was very important for us to face The Briscoes because we want to be the only tag team in history to face the caliber we have. We’ve faced DIY, American Alpha, New Day, Usos, Hardy Boyz, Rock N Roll Express, Young Bucks, Santana & Ortiz, Briscoes, (American) Wolves, Lucha Bros. That amount of caliber of teams. Guys who could and will go down as one of the greatest tag teams of all time. Obviously, Motor City Machine Guns is at the top of our list. If we have that match, it has to be a big stage. If I had a blank check, the one team right now that I would try to get is Usos. They have two sets of tag belts, we have three sets of tag belts. Right now, them and us are firing on all cylinders and if we had the right amount of time to build our match and have a great match, that would be my goal. Blank check, I wouldn’t mind Bryan Danielson and Claudio (Castagnoli) in a tag team match. I’d love to have Bryan, Claudio, and Mox against Me, Cash, and Punk.”

Welp, when you’re the “Top Guys” in a promotion, I guess dreams really do come true.

Would it be better to see a straight-up tag team match between the two duos for the Ring of Honor Worl Tag Team Championships, a pair of belts the Machine Guns have held in the past? Sure, but at this point, a dream match is no less of a dream match when Wardlow is included too.