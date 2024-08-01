On the final episode of AEW Dynamite in the month of July, Bryan Danielson marched down to the ring to cut a massive promo about his past, present, and future within the squared circle, the latter of which is rapidly coming to a close in the not-too-distant future.

That's right, while he has already declared that 2024 will be his final year as a full-time professional wrestler, and he's won plenty of important matches like the Owen Hart Cup finale, Danielson still has a few goals he would like to check off of his bucket list, all the while enjoying his time in the squared-circle while he still can.

“It is great to be in Greenville! And usually people just say that to get a cheap pop, just to get that cheer that I got here, but my wife and I, we actually got our engagement pictures taken right here in Greenville. You guys have a beautiful downtown, I love it here,” Danielson told the crowd in Greenville.

“You know it's funny, because Brie and I were actually just looking through those pictures, and while we did, we realized that it's very true what they say, you don't realize it's the good old days until they are almost gone. And tonight, I'm here to talk to you guys about two things, presence, and promises. I have been very lucky in my career, you know I was forced to retire, I had it all taken away from me, but since I've come back from this retirement, I've been able to be present. You know when they say you don't realize it's the good old days until they are almost done? I was able to know, I was able to be present in the good old days!

“These last three years in AEW have been incredible, and they have been the funnest time of my career. Tonight, before I came out here, I was able to be present behind the curtain. When I came out here and you guys were chanting ‘Yes!' I was able to be present. There's just some moments you will never understand, thank you. And for that moment, I was able to be present.”

Danielson then turned his attention to promises, of which he has many, and vows to do everything in his power to uphold them.

“So now, let's talk about promises. I promised my daughter that when she was seven, I would stop wrestling full-time. I promised my family that my contract with AEW would be my last wrestling contract I would ever sign and that contract ends tomorrow. And I promised myself that every time I stepped foot in this ring, I would give it everything I had. For the fans who deserve it and for myself, because I deserve it. When I came to AEW, I said I was going to do two things, I said I was going to kick peoples' heads in and I was going to win the AEW World Champion,” Danielson noted.

“Now over the last three years, I have kicked a lot of people heads in, but I have not won the AEW World Championship… yet. Now, this is probably going to be my last shot; not probably, this will be my last shot, and it's at AEW's biggest show of the year, at Wembley Stadium at All In. And there's doctors who are telling me I shouldn't wrestle, my family doesn't want me to wrestle, but here's my promise: my premise is that I will go to Wembley Stadium and I will be present for that moment. I promise that I will go to Wembley Stadium and give you 100 percent where 101 percent is not possible. I promise that at All In, with my body, with my mind, with my soul, I will go All In.”

As the crowd cheered him on, who but Strickland made his way out to the ring to confront his All In opponent about making promises he can't keep.

Bryan Danielson is putting his career on the line at AEW All In

After allowing Strickland to speak his peace, accusing Danielson of not being on his level ahead of their main event match at All In, the “American Dragon” decided to take things up a step further, promising the AEW World Champion if he doesn't leave Wembley with the title belt, he won't wrestle ever again.

“Swerve, I have one more promise: I promise if I don't win the AEW World Championship, I will never wrestle again,” Danielson declared. “Your title versus my career at All In. Swerve, what do you say?”

“That's very noble of you, Bryan, but don't keep that promise to me,” Strickland declared. “Keep it with your family.”

Welp, there you have it, folks; Danielson and Strickland are going to duke it out for the top prize in AEW, and if the former doesn't win, he won't ever wrestle a match again. If you can find a sports book that does wrestling odds, go all-in on Danielson, as it's safe to say his time in the ring isn't over just yet.