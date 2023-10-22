Well folks, it's officially official: CM Punk has made his return to the United Center, only he didn't do it for AEW Collision, All Out, or even Survivor Series, but instead for his beloved Chicago Blackhawks, who called on the “Best in the World” to help hype their fans up for the forthcoming 2023-24 NHL season.

Did Punker take any shots at AEW or allude to his return to WWE? Well, no, it was a pre-recorded promo package, but that doesn't mean it's not interesting to examine, nonetheless.

“It is within us we must place our trust,” CM Punk announced to the fans in the United Center and watching from home. “As fans, we are not simple bystanders; we are the lifeblood, the heartbeat that reverberates with every goal, every save, every souring moment of triumphant. In this cauldron of competition where challenges feel insurmountable, and doubts cast shadows, remember this truth: It's not solely the players on the ice who shape the victory, it is in the indomitable spirit of fans like you, like us. It cannot matter what your address is, what your last name is, where you work, how much money you have in your pockets; we must all come together for us. In us, we trust our unwavering faith; our unbreakable bond. Cherish it. Nurture it. And watch as it transforms into victories woven into the fabric of time. Chicago, in us, we trust.”

Appearing at the game, flashing a single finger up to either acknowledge Roman Reigns or suggest that the Blackhawks are number one – you decide – Punk not only looked to be in good spirits but looked to be in good shape, suggesting that the conflicting rumors of his return, which may or may not come next month in the very same building, might be legit after all. Either way, Punk really wanted fans to know that in us we trust, Chicago, and that message was clearly and concisely expressed.

There are conflicting reports about CM Punk's return to WWE.

So, if seeing CM Punk back in the United Center has fans excited to see him back in the ring, maybe next month when WWE rolls through the Second City for Survivor Series, expectations might need to be tempered, as, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, there are no active conversations between the two entities, at least as of October 10th.

“Fightful spoke with those high up in WWE that any reports of CM Punk signing with WWE are completely false, and additionally as of October 10, the claim internally is that WWE is not in conversations with CM Punk about a comeback. There were several in the company that wanted to make that clear for fans expecting to see him at Survivor Series this year,” Sean Ross Sapp wrote for Fightful.com.

“As with anything in wrestling, things change, but WWE sources are adamant that as of now, the two sides are not in talks. Fightful reported that Punk had feelers talking to people within WWE about how it should be approached. One source close to Punk told Fightful they believe that to be accurate, and from what they've heard Punk was waiting to see if they'd approach him. When reaching out to Punk in the last week, Fightful had not heard back.”

Disappointing? You bet, but there is some excitement surrounding the situation, as, according to Dave Meltzer in his most recent edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there have been talks regarding his return, but as of right now, there isn't anything set in stone.

“Regarding CM Punk, there is obviously tons of talk regarding him returning,” Dave Meltzer wrote via WrestleTalk.

“There have been rumors that it’s happening, but those in WWE have only said that no deal is completed, and those close to Punk have told us that it is his intention to return and the two sides are in talks.

“One would expect if such a deal is made that Survivor Series weekend in Chicago would be the time to do the surprise return.”

Could this all be a facade? Could there already be a handshake deal between the two sides that WWE is looking to keep under wraps, or that the promotion is actively looking to squash in order to maximize the excitement and build a bit of mystique for when Cult of Personality hits the PA? Only time will tell, but at this point, if you purchased a ticket just to watch the “Best in the World,” you might leave the night disappointed.