After getting into it in the ring with Roman Reigns and his Bloodline and then getting into it on the mic with Roman Reigns in subsequent weeks, it would make sense if LA Knight didn't have much left to say heading into his contract signing and subsequent match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel.

Once pen hits paper, the match will be made official, and from there, it just comes down to an exhibition of strength between two performers at the top of their craft and nothing more, right?

… yeah, considering Reigns never wrestles alone, and he'll likely have a few tricks up his sleeve at the contract signing next week on SmackDown, Knight was willing to take some time out of his schedule to talk to Kayla Braxton about the match and what he expects from his soon-to-be foe moving forward. Needless to say, despite the clear experience advantage on the opposite side of the versus symbol, the “Megastar” still believes a win at Crown Jewel is in the cards.

“You know, you're looking at this from the wrong perspective right now, so let me talk to ya! Roman Reigns has gotta stand across the ring from this mand and look into these baby blue eyes and here's the thing, man: Tonight, I was out there looking for Roman because I had a little message for him. Because after the way he wanted to leave me last week, I gotta tell you something: If you come and you wanna jump me when I ain't looking, brother, I gotta tell you, you got something coming to ya,” LA Knight told Kayla Braxton and the WWE Universe on the SmackDown LowDown.

“But when you talk about signing a contract, Roman Reigns, what you are signing next week is you are signing your d*mn life away. You are signing away your ownership of that WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, and you're signing it over to this guy, because there can be no other way. Saudi Arabia, United States, anywhere in the world, the song is always the same. Why is that? Because the game is always the same, because the game belongs to this man, with everybody saying, you can say it if you want to, L-A-Knight, yeah!”

On paper, it's hard to bet against Reigns in any match he wrestles as a member of the WWE Universe; he has the experience advantage, has a title reigns of 1,148 days and counting, and will have Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso in his corner at bare minimum when they all take the ring at Crown Jewel. Still, after spending 20 years on the road less traveled, Knight might just be too naive and too persistent to let the gravitas of the match get to him, which could be just what the doctor ordered to get one over on the “Tribal Chief.”

LA Knight believes there's only one goal in pro wrestling.

After a little over a year on the main roster, LA Knight is finally going for one of WWE's top titles, and needless to say, fans are over the moon to see it happen, but frankly, it really shouldn't be coming as too much of a surprise, as, in an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports earlier this month, the “Megastar” effectively let it be known that, after taking the long road to WWE, there's no bigger goal on his to-do list than becoming a World Champion in WWE.

“I don't know that with my personality I'll ever be satisfied,” Knight said. “I have such a habit of nitpicking everything and getting down to nitty-gritty details… Obviously, for me, I want to be at the top of the mountain. There are a lot of hurdles to get there, but I always wanted to be there,” LA Knight told CBS Sports.

“If you're not aiming to be the WWE Champion, if you're not aiming to be that top guy, the face of the company, and in the conversation as far as some of the greats, that would be at least close to that goal line. Maybe it would get me there. Maybe it wouldn't.”

Alright, so did LA Knight mean the WWE Championship, aka the title that now sits within the lineage of Roman Reigns' current Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Maybe yes, or maybe he simply meant WWE Champion in a more generic sense, with any title in the promotion capable of fitting the bill? Either way, if putting a belt around his waist is his number one goal, Knight has his first-ever opportunity to do so in Saudi Arabia next month; let's hope he can make the most of it.