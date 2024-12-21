In the first match of the main card of Ring of Honor's final PPV of the year, Final Battle, things weren't looking good for Atlantis Jr., the CMLL star who found himself in a singles match against AEW's Mansoor of the MXM Collection.

Effectively working the match two-on-one, considering the presence of Mansoor's tag team partner, Mason Madden, on the outside, the former Pure Champion got a much-needed assist when none other than Danhausen made his triumphant return, punching the former Jaguars offensive tackle in the groin before setting up the pin 1-2-3. The crowd went wild, Atlantis looked very appreciative of the assist – even if he was immediately attacked by Madden after the match – and things got all the more exciting when Danhausen cursed his foe and gave him an all-you-can-eat teeth buffet for his troubles.

So what gives? Is Danhausen back back after allegedly being sidelined by AEW for selling Fugazi merch? It's hard to say, really, but considering he's one of the most popular wrestlers in the world regardless of the promotion, it sure is exciting to see him back in the ring and (presumably) back in the mix moving forward, as Ring of Honor, AEW, and wrestling as a whole is simply better off with Danhausen pulling his shenanigans on television weekly.

Expand Tweet

Danhausen credits Cody Rhodes, CM Punk for AEW signing

Though it's been a minute since Danhausen was on television for AEW or Ring of Honor, the story of how he signed with the company is actually pretty interesting, with a few current members of the WWE Universe helping to give him the push.

“I showed up to say hello to people. to their credit, Cody Rhodes said, ‘Are you doing something tonight?' I said, ‘No, my leg is broken.' He said, ‘I'll make sure you're doing sure you're doing something tonight,'” Danhausen told Buff Bagwell via Fightful. “So, Cody, I think, had a little bit to do with helping me get a job there. I believe Pepsi Phil [CM Punk] had something to help with that. I believe Chris Judas [Chris Jericho] had something to help with that because I did his cruise. Orange Cassidy, I believe helped.”

A member of the old Ring of Honor roster before he really popped off on the indie market as one of the most popular performers outside of a major promotion, Danhausen signed a contract with AEW and made his debut back in 2022. While only time will tell what the future holds for the “Very Nice, Very Evil” star, it's nice to see he's back in the swing of things, even if many of his champions have since moved on.