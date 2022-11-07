Anna Jay explains why she left AEW’s Dark Order for Chris Jericho and the JAS

Anna Jay has had one foot out of AEW’s Dark Order for some time now.

Initially signed during the pandemic, Jay found a home with Evil Uno, John Silver, and company when the late Brodie Lee hand-picked her to join the faction – giving her the number 99 in honor of one of his favorite hockey players, Wayne Gretzky – her friendship with the then Tay Conti and their TayJay tag team always left her in a weird spot in the faction.

So naturally, when Conti-now-Melo joined her husband Sammy Guevara in the Jericho Appreciation Society, it was only a matter of time before Jay followed suit, as she explained to Pro Wrestling Illustrated, as transcribed by Fightful.

“Well, I’ll start off by saying I’ll love my Dark Order guys, but it’s kind of one of those things where I could never turn down an opportunity to work with someone like Chris Jericho,” Jay said of her AEW run. “He’s someone who’s probably the most talented person I know in the wrestling business, so to work with him is really an honor and something I never thought I would be able to do. So that’s the main reason, I would say, and also to be able to tag with Tay again, to have TayJay still be in the ring, so I think those are the main reasons. But yeah, Chris Jericho is great, and I’m so happy that I get to work with him.”

Say what you will about Silver, Uno, and 10, but the prospects of learning under the wing of “The Ocho” is likely hard to pass up, especially for a 24-year-old AEW performer who is only in her third year of in-ring work.