Booker T weighs in on Sammy Guevara’s heat in AEW

After just getting over a feud with Eddie Kingston that saw the “Mad King” get suspended for a backstage altercation, Sammy Guevara is back at it again in the AEW Galaxy, this time for his feud with Andrade El Idolo spurned on by an interview with Mas Lucha.

When asked if he had any issues with anyone in AEW, Andrade mentioned that Guevara took issues with how hard he hit and confronted him over the fact. While Andrade defended his work, suggesting that the likes of John Cena and Sheamus haven’t complained about his strikes, this statement led to a war of words on Twitter that resulted in a fight that saw, according to TMZ, “Sammy allegedly pushed Andrade, and punches were thrown, according to our sources. It’s unclear if anyone was hit.”

Needless to say, after already experiencing one backstage fight that resulted in suspensions when CM Punk and The Elite trio of Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks threw down immediately following All Out, fans were pretty fed up with this sort of feud, especially when Guevara, a noted instigator who has had more than a few backstage issues in AEW, was allowed to wrestle in the main event of the Three-Year Anniversary episode of Dynamite while Andrade was sent home with his Mask vs. Career match with Pres10 Vance called off in the process.

What gives? Is Khan playing favorites considering his well-established friendship with the “Spanish God?” Or did Andrade bring a gun to a knife fight and get suspended as a result?

Either way, when Booker T, Guevara’s wrestling teacher at Reality of Wrestling, got wind of Guevara calling out Shawn Spears – or maybe Andrade, it’s unclear – on Twitter, the WWE Hall of Famer decided to shoot on the matter and details how he feels about performers fighting on Twitter.

Booker T isn’t into AEW wrestlers fighting on Twitter.

Speaking about the matter on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T criticized how Guevara has handled his business, as transcribed by Wrestling News.

“This afternoon, I was reading that Shawn Spears had made a comment and Sammy Guevara came back on him and said, ‘You’re just a jobber. You were a favor hire. Be grateful. Be’, you know the rest,” Booker began. “You know, when I hear stuff like that, a favor hire, a jobber, when I hear talk like that, man, that’s when we are really beyond professional wrestling. When I hear certain terms that you know, of course, The Rock, he didn’t coin the phrase or anything like that, jabroni, you know what I mean, but that was a term to use towards the guy and still have it be in context, if you know what I’m saying. That jabroni might be a pretty tough guy. When you call a guy a jobber, or a favor hire, like you’re actually the one who put the word in for it, that’s when the lines are definitely not even blurred as far as what we’re doing here. It has nothing to do with trying to give that fan that moment that they’re going to remember for the rest of their lives from a perspective toward, ‘Man, I was there when that happened.’ You know, this kind of talk, I don’t think it does anything for the business and that I really think that more importantly, the tradition of this business is definitely almost gone. It’s almost gone. We’re in a totally different place as far as the tradition of professional wrestling the way I saw it and the way I felt being a part of it. It was real. It was real to me, and when I watch it now, man, it just makes me sad to see what this business truly is in certain aspects.”

Unfortunately, Booker T, it’s clear Kayfabe died a long time ago. Still, even in this new era where fans can watch Adam Cole play Super Mario RPG on Twitch, getting into Twitter beefs is bad for business.

“This is not a work as far as I’m concerned,” Booker continued. “I know a work when I see one. When I see something like this, there again, it just gives a bad look on professional wrestling. It gives a bad look on that company more than anything because who hired Shawn Spears and why? I don’t know. But for him to be hired just as a favor, a buddy system, a clique or whatnot, I don’t know, man. Like I say some things should be left unsaid. Keep it to yourself.”

“What’s crazy about this is it’s being done on Twitter. That’s the stupid part right there. If I ever had a problem with somebody, it would not be on Twitter. If I got a beef with you, I’m not going to get mad and type it. You know what I mean? That’s not what I’m gonna do. I’m gonna run up on you. I’m gonna run up on you and if we got a problem, we’re gonna settle it and it isn’t gonna be on Twitter. Only thing that’s gonna be on Twitter is who went to the hospital.”

Considering Andrade was sent home from AEW after getting into it was Guevara well after the “Hall of Fame” podcast was recorded, this story is very much developing, but it’s safe to say if Booker T doesn’t like what already happened, he really won’t like the developments before Dynamite.

You are a jobber. A favor hire. Be grateful bitch. — Samuel Guevara (@sammyguevara) October 4, 2022