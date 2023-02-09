After calling The Acclaimed, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, the most popular tag team in AEW history earlier in the month, Tony Khan did the duo dirty for the second time in the past six months by having The Gunns, Colten, and Austin, secure a win on Dynamite via a convoluted series of events that saw a referee demolished, Billy Gunn laid out with the tag team belt and a roll-up victory for the 1-2-3.

Was the finish clean? No, one could argue that the bout’s end was downright dirty, but as things presently stand, The Gunns are AEW World Tag Team Champions, and on a night defined by championship matches, the crowd in El Paso was left with an incredibly bitter taste in their collective mouths as Dynamite went off the air.

Fortunately, as they proved throughout the night, the Texas crowd wasn’t shy about letting their feelings be known, and as TBS faded to black before starting Powerslap, the fine folks in attendance let it be known that they didn’t like Khan’s booking one bit, a sentiment shared by fans on Twitter too, who dislike the “A**boys” as much as they dislike the moniker.

So what gives? Is AEW now in The Gunn era? Or was this simply an example of hotshot booking, with The Acclaimed soon getting title shots once more because of the excessing cheating from Billy Gunn’s sons? Either way, after beating FTR back in December, it’s clear Khan wants to put over The Gunns as legitimate contenders in AEW; let’s see if fans accept them in the same way they love The Acclaimed.