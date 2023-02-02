The Gunns, Austin, and Colton, really don’t like The Acclaimed, and based on how their family therapy went down, it’s safe to say Billy Gunn’s adoptive sons don’t like his real ones either.

So naturally, when The Acclaimed secured a win over enhancement talents The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd) it was only a matter of time before the old western-inspired theme music of The Gunns started blaring out of the arena’s speakers, announcing the presence of one of AEW’s least popular teams into the ring with one of its most popular teams. Walking to the ring to cheers of “A** Boys,” The Gunns once again asked for a tag team match with The Acclaimed, but after being thoroughly goofed on and rejected by Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, The Gunns made things personal, calling out their father for never being there when they were kids and then suggesting that he should drown his feelings in a bottle of pills as he attempted to walk from the ring to the locker room.

This, understandably, made Billy very upset, and instead of bending Austin over his knee to spank him like he deserved, he instead granted The Gunn’s request for an AEW World Tag Team Championship shot, which will take place on the next episode of Dynamite.

What gives? The Gunns talk trash and still get what they want? Does Billy have something up his sleeve? Or is he simply so comfortable with the fact that The Acclaimed will win that he’s willing to talk give away title shots for some peace of mind? Fans will find out on Wednesday.