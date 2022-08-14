NJPW team gets championship bump ahead of AEW Tournament

As the AEW Galaxy prepares for the World Trios Championship Tournament, which will culminate in a bout at All Out, broadcast live from the Now Arena in Chicago, one of the teams with a first-round spot in the tournament just secured some massive momentum heading into the round of eight.

That’s right, the team of Aussie Open, Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis, who will be competing with their fellow United Empire member Will Ospreay in the tournament on the left side of the bracket, with an opening bout versus Death Triangle serving as their first draw, just pulled out a great win over “The Fallen Angel” Christopher Daniels and Yuya Uemura to win the brand spanking new NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship.

That’s right, after securing wins over The Dark Order’s Evil Uno and Alan Angels in the first round, and the Stray Dog Army team of Barrett Brown and Misterioso, Fletcher and Davis pulled out the win over Daniels and Uemura to win the belts and presumably become even more of a fixture of the NJPW Strong picture moving forward.

Now the United Empire trio find themselves to be the only trio in AEW’s forthcoming tournament where each member is a champion, with the closest comparison being the Death Triangle, which currently features the AEW All-Atlantic Champion, the Lucha Libre AAA World Cruiserweight Champion, and the AAA Latin America Champion. Huh, aren’t those two teams duking it out in the first round? That, folks, should be considered must-see TV.