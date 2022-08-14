3 partners for The Young Bucks in the AEW World Trios Tournament

It’s here, it’s almost, finally here: AEW is about to crown the first ever World Trios Champions.

That’s right, after spending literally years teasing the idea of expanding out the championship picture to give an end goal destination for the teams picking up otherwise fruitless wins in trios action, AEW has taken a page out of the Ring of Honor playbook to deliver onto the greater Tony Khan Galaxy a right proper set of belts from which to christen the best trios team in the promotion at any given time. While the belts weren’t ultimately debuted at the next running of the Jericho Cruise, which was long assumed to be the case, the championships can now instead be defended on the February-held boating trip, as the inaugural champions will be decided at All Out 2022 broadcast live from the NOW Arena in Chicago; assuming the original belt holders still have them come February, of course.

With an eight-team, seven-match tournament already booked to decide on the inaugural winners already booked for the forthcoming weeks of AEW television, with everyone from Death Triangle to Best Friends, Trustbusters, and even La Faccion Ingovernable plus Dragon Lee – who is technically a member of the faction but not of the AEW edition just yet – fans more or less know what to expect heading into the big show except for one very notable question: Who will be the Young Bucks’ partner? Will it be “Hangman” Adam Page, who has already spurned the team a week before the match because his relationship with The Dark Order is on again this week? Or how about Kenny Omega, who has been gone all year but is reportedly nearing a return? Or how about Brandon Cutler, the Bucks’ long-time buddy who, to this point, is the only person who actually offered up their services? Well, why don’t we go through the options and try to find out?

Who will team with the Young Bucks NEXT WEEK in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament when Dynamite is LIVE from Charleston, WV? Tune into TBS NOW to watch #AEWDynamite: #QuakeByTheLake pic.twitter.com/YOKvjSg43q — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022

Evaluating the likelihood of the Young Bucks’ potential AEW Trios partners.

3. Kenny Omega

At Quake by the Lake, wrestling fans were sent into a frenzy when none other than CM Punk made his return to AEW television to both help and stare down Jon Moxley ahead of a presumed bout at All Out. Could AEW have another massive surprise return on the forthcoming edition of Dynamite? Potentially so, but why? Is the plan really to have Omega return like nothing happened and immediately jump into trios action with the Young Bucks, a team who didn’t exactly help him out in his Full Gear loss to “Hangman” Adam Page? Wouldn’t it make more sense to bring back Omega at, say, the end of the main event to serve as the next challenger for the AEW World Championship, or at least to have a bit more development before going for a belt?

Unless the Bucks do some serious legwork on Being the Elite this week, this one feels like a bit of a long shot.

2. “Hangman” Adam Page

Adam Page doesn’t want to be The Young Bucks’ partner in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament. Despite their low-key infatuation with “getting the band back together” over the past few weeks, Page has firmly decided that he wants to be in The Dark Order’s corner instead of reforming The Hung Bucks – or 60 percent of The Elite, depending on how you want to identify it – and will do nothing more for the Jacksons than wish them good luck.

Unfortunately, no one has ever lied or gone back on their word in the history of wrestling, so that is that, but on the rare chance it does happen The Invention of Lying-style, the trio would instantly become the fan favorite to win the belts, as they are incredibly popular and would give promotion a face team of champions from which heelish trios – The Undisputed Elite anyone? – can chase after.

What just happened between Adam Cole, #reDRagon and the Young Bucks?! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/mD31m86Dfp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022

1. Brandon Cutler

Alright, this is a very weird one, but it may just be the best option for the group.

Having Kenny Omega and/or “Hangman” Adam Page join the Young Bucks in the AEW World Trios Championship would instantly put the group into the “favorites” category to win the belts and become the inaugural winners. But what if Tony Khan doesn’t want that to be the case? What if he instead wants to have the Bucks lose, either due to the ineffectiveness of Brandon Cutler or an attack by, say, Bobby Fish, so that La Faccion Ingovernable wrestles either Death Triangle or the United Empire in Round 2 and then have the winner of that bout wrestle someone like House of Black in the finals?

Such a result would free up a non-title match featuring members of the Undisputed Elite at All Out, would show to “Hangman” just how much he’s needed by the Bucks’ side, and ultimately give another team the championship belts, which wouldn’t be the worst thing for a promotion that maybe gets a bit too obsessed with belting up their founding faction from time to time.