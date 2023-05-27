In an exciting development for AFC Ajax, Branco van der Boomen is set to join the club on a free transfer, reported by Fabrizio Romano.. The Dutch midfielder has reached an agreement in principle with Ajax, marking a significant move for both parties.

During the 2013-14 season, Van der Boomen showcased his skills with Ajax’s under-19 team, competing in the Nike A-Juniors Eredivisie. He also made appearances in the UEFA Youth League, scoring a goal against AC Milan U19. This performance earned him a spot in Jong Ajax, the club’s reserves squad playing in the Eerste Divisie.

Following his time at Ajax, Van der Boomen embarked on a new chapter, signing with FC Eindhoven on a three-year contract in June 2014. Returning to his birth city, he made his debut for the club in August of the same year.

In August 2020, Van der Boomen took a step further in his career by joining French club Toulouse, who had been relegated to Ligue 2. He quickly established himself as a key player in the Toulouse midfield, contributing with goals and assists throughout the seasons.

Now, with his move to Ajax on the horizon, Van der Boomen is set to embark on another exciting chapter in his career. The long-term deal is expected to be finalized after he completes medical tests in the coming days.

Ajax fans can look forward to the arrival of Van der Boomen, as he brings his talent and experience to bolster the team’s midfield. The free transfer acquisition is considered a smart signing for Ajax, showcasing the club’s commitment to strengthening their squad ahead of future challenges.