Annecy and Toulouse battle in the Premier League!

Annecy is on a six-game winless skid. After surrendering 10 goals in the last four matches, the Anneciens would like a gust of change by winning the Coupe de France.

Toulouse is also struggling at the moment, having two straight defeats and winning twice in their last seven matches. Les Violets hope to get their fifth away victory in nine games in 2023.

Here are the Annecy-Toulouse soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Annecy-Toulouse Odds

FC Annecy: +350

Toulouse FC: -150

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: -118

Under 2.5 Goals: -118

How to Watch Annecy vs. Toulouse

TV: Fox Deportes, Fox Soccer Plus, Fox Sports 2

Stream: DirecTV Stream, FoxSports.com, FOX Sports App, fuboTV

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

Why Annecy Can Beat Toulouse

The hosts are enjoying a fairytale run as they eye an unlikely title capture. They are the only second-tier team left in the competition. Annecy earned a promotion from the Championnat National (third tier) last season.

After Francoise Regis Mughe scored on the 90+6 minute to force 2-2, Annecy pulled off a shock win against giants Marseille in the quarterfinals on penalties (7-6). The hosts have not played against Toulouse recently and are winless in four games, sitting 14th in Ligue 2 with 32 points. Annecy registered a 4-0 away loss in a Ligue 2 match against Nîmes to open their April fixtures. They are currently on a run of six consecutive matches without a triumph, registering four defeats and two draws in the process. Annecy’s average number of goals scored during the team’s most recent five clashes is 3.20.

After finishing second in the National League with a 19-9-6 record, Annecy was promoted to Ligue 2. They are currently in 15th place with an 8-9-12 record, earning 33 points and a -8 goal differential. Annecy produced a remarkable run in the Coupe de France. They have beaten Diables Noirs (8-1), Lyon la-Duchere (2-3), ES Villerupt Thil (1-6), Belfort (1-1, 3-4 on penalties), Paris FC (1-1, 5-6 on penalties), and Marseille.

The hosts boast two players in the Coupe de France top scorer list, with Vincent Pajot and Dion Moïse Sahi netting five times each. They will be the main attacking threats for Annecy. Annecy is highly determined to cross this stage and has built enough confidence against Ligue 1 teams. They will fancy their chances of another upset.

Annecy will however play this one without Bissenty Mendy, Clement Billemaz, Romain Spano, Alexandre Philiponeau, and Ibrahima Balde. Coach Laurent Guyot will be putting Moise Sahi in front with Steve Shamal and Kevin Testud in the wings, while Pajot partners with Ahmed Kashi and Yohan Demoncy in the midfield. Thomas Callens starts on goal.

Why Toulouse Can Beat Annecy

Toulouse came up against Brest on Sunday and the encounter ended in a 3-1 away disappointment. The club is going through a streak of two successive defeats. For the last ten games, the outfit did not record any draws. Two of the team’s five last matches had over 2.5 goals, keeping one clean sheet and failing to score in two of those encounters. The total goals scored across the team’s last five clashes amount to 16.

Toulouse crushed Ligue 2 side Rodez AF 6-1 in the quarterfinals. In the previous edition, they were knocked out in the Round of 16 by fourth-tier team FC Versailles 78. Manager Philippe Montanier has warned his charges not to underestimate Annecy, “who have proved to all that they deserve to be here”. To get to this stage, Le Tefece previously faced and won over Lannion FC 91-7), Ajaccio (2-0), and Stade de Reims (3-1).

Le Tefece won Ligue 2 last season to make their return to Ligue 1. However, the journey has been somewhat bumpy after 29 rounds. The visitors are 13th in the standings with 35 points, with 10 wins, five draws, and 14 defeats. They have lost thrice in their last five games. They won just two of their last seven Ligue 1 games, a complete turn-around from their promising 2023 start where they were unbeaten for seven competitive games.

Dutch striker Thijs Dallinga leads the visitors with four goals and will spearhead their attack once more. Toulouse will play without Rhy Healey in this match. Dallinga will be partnering with Rafael Ratao and Zakaria Aboukhlal in front. Gabriel Suazo, Rasmus Nicolaien, Logan Costa, and Mikkel Desler are set to start as defenders. Maxime Dupe starts as the goalkeeper.

Final Annecy-Toulouse Prediction & Pick

Annecy will continue their magical spell in their Coupe de France run but their Ligue 1 visitors just have a finer attacking edge. Back Toulouse to get the win over the hosts.

Final Annecy-Toulouse Prediction & Pick: Toulouse (-150), Over 2.5 goals (-118)