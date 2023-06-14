Cristiano Ronaldo, the star forward of Al-Nassr, has finally shed light on the meaning behind his iconic ‘Siuuu' celebration that has captivated fans around the world, reported by goal.com. The Portuguese superstar's exuberant celebration has become a global phenomenon, imitated not only by his fans but also by athletes across different sports.

Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that the origins of his ‘Siu' celebration can be traced back to his third Ballon d'Or win in 2014. It was during this momentous occasion that he first screamed ‘Siu,' a term that means ‘yes' in Portuguese. Since then, the celebration has taken on a life of its own and has grown in popularity, with people of all ages and backgrounds imitating it.

“It seems to have grown into its own global phenomenon – and I love when I see other players doing it, or people send me videos of people in other sports doing it or little kids doing it – it's great. It means yes – very simple but meaning it strongly!” Ronaldo explained.

Interestingly, the ‘Siu' celebration was not something Cristiano Ronaldo had planned or thought about extensively. It originated spontaneously during a pre-season match against Chelsea in the United States when he scored a goal. From that moment on, it became a natural part of his goal celebrations.

“I started to say ‘si,' it's like ‘yes,' when I was in Real Madrid. I was in the USA and we played against Chelsea, and I don't know where this is coming from, the celebration. I just scored the goal and it just came out. It was just natural, to be honest,” Ronaldo shared.

The fact that fans and supporters have embraced the celebration and continue to associate it with him brings joy to Cristiano Ronaldo. As he prepares for his upcoming Euro 2024 qualifier with the Portugal national team against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 17, Ronaldo's fans can eagerly anticipate witnessing his iconic ‘Siuuu' celebration once again, a symbol of his passion and success on the field.