Lionel Messi, the legendary Argentine forward, has shocked the footballing world by declaring that he is done with the Ballon d'Or,reported by goal.com. After winning the prestigious individual award a record-breaking seven times, Lionel Messi has stated that the Ballon d'Or is no longer important to him. This unexpected announcement has sparked widespread debate and speculation among fans and pundits alike.

Messi, who recently joined Inter Miami in the MLS after leaving PSG, seems to be shifting his focus towards new challenges and glories in the United States. Despite the team's current struggles and Inter Miami's position at the bottom of the MLS standings, Messi is ready to embrace the opportunity to make an impact in the American league.

While some fans believe that Messi's decision to distance himself from the Ballon d'Or is a sign of his confidence that he will win the trophy for an eighth time, others interpret it differently. There are suggestions that Messi may feel that he is not receiving the recognition he deserves, leading him to downplay the significance of the prestigious award.

Messi's statement has generated significant discussion within the football community, with opinions divided on the matter. Many fans still hold the belief that Messi's exceptional performances and achievements make him a strong contender for the Ballon d'Or in the future, regardless of his current stance.

As Messi embarks on a new chapter in his career with Inter Miami, his decision to move away from the Ballon d'Or adds an intriguing element to his journey in the MLS. While individual accolades have played a significant role in Messi's career, it appears that he is now prioritizing team success and new experiences over personal honors.

Only time will tell how Messi's decision will impact his legacy and the footballing landscape. With his undeniable talent and determination, fans and observers eagerly await the next chapter of Messi's career and the potential new glories he may achieve with Inter Miami.