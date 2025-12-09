UConn legend Sue Bird returned to Harry A. Gampel Pavilion Sunday for the retirement of her No. 10 jersey, calling the honor an emotional milestone as the Huskies celebrated one of the most decorated players in program history.

Before UConn’s 102–35 win over DePaul, Bird addressed the crowd, describing the moment as deeply meaningful.

“This is home,” she said, as reported by Devon Henderson of The Athletic. “This is where it started. So to see what we are about to see, my number up in the rafters, the rafters next to these other legends, it’s an incredible, incredible honor.”

Bird stood at center court alongside her family as former coach Geno Auriemma offered his own praise, introducing her as “the greatest point guard ever in the history basketball, men’s or women’s, Sue Bird.” Bird, who won two national championships under Auriemma, later noted the compliment, joking, “You’ve never said that before, in front of me.”

Article Continues Below

Sunday’s ceremony placed Bird among a select group of UConn greats. She became just the third women’s player to have her number retired, joining Rebecca Lobo and Swin Cash. Maya Moore, already inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame, is expected to be added in the future, along with longtime backcourt partner Diana Taurasi.

Both Bird and Taurasi built historic careers after leaving Storrs, becoming two of the most influential figures in women’s basketball. Bird retired as the WNBA’s all-time assists leader after a 21-year career that included four championships, 13 All-Star selections and five Olympic gold medals.

Auriemma said the jersey honors reflect the sustained excellence of UConn’s most accomplished players.

“As great as their accomplishments were here, what they’ve done since they left has been nothing short of incredible,” he said.