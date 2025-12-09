Things aren't going well for Notre Dame right now. The football program was snubbed from the College Football Playoff, causing all kinds of drama. Now, the basketball team is dealing with a huge setback. Guard Markus Burton is out due to a foot and ankle injury, per the South Bend Tribune.

Burton is expected to be sidelined for several weeks.

“We’ll figure it out,” Fighting Irish coach Micah Shrewsberry said, per the outlet. “We’ll deal with it. That’s the good thing about having depth. You don’t have depth like him, but you’ve got capable people, man.”

Burton is averaging 18.5 points per game this season for Notre Dame. He is the team's leading scorer. He also leads the club in assists and steals, so Notre Dame will need others to step up and take over his production.

Notre Dame basketball is 7-3 on the season.

Notre Dame basketball hopes to reach the top of the ACC

The Fighting Irish are a hunter in the ACC, trying to reach the top of that league. Duke has been the team to beat the last few years in that league, as have a few other solid teams.

Burton was having an outstanding year for the Fighting Irish. He had appeared in all of the team's games, and was leading the club in minutes. He was hurt in a recent overtime victory over TCU.

“After driving to the basket and landing awkwardly on the baseline, Burton got up and tried to jog back downcourt. He couldn’t even make it to the free throw line before stopping, hopping and collapsing in pain. He eased himself to the floor and immediately grabbed his lower left leg,” Tom Noie wrote.

The Fighting Irish hopes to rebound from a frustrating 2024-25 campaign. Notre Dame finished last season with a 15-18 record under Shrewsberry. Burton also dealt with injuries last season.

Notre Dame basketball next plays Idaho on Wednesday night. The Fighting Irish have won three of their last four contests.