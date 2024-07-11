Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats made headlines earlier in the offseason when he released a statement affirming his commitment to the Crimson Tide amid rumors linking him to the Kentucky head coaching after John Calipari's departure.

“I am fully committed to this team and to this University,” Oats said in the statement. “We have already accomplished some great things here, and there is nothing I want more than for the University of Alabama to win its first national championship in men's basketball. Despite any rumors to the contrary, rest assured that I will continue that pursuit as your head coach.”

In a recent interview, Oats explained why he wanted to stay at Alabama when the Kentucky head coaching position opened up.

“I think we've got a chance to win a national championship at Alabama,” Oats said, per college basketball insider Seth Davis on Bleacher Report. “And I think it would mean a lot more winning one here than maybe it would be winning one somewhere where they've won with lots of different coaches over a period of time where it's almost expected. At a place like Kentucky, if you don't make the Final Four it's been a disappointing year.

“I'd really like to win one here. I think we've got a roster put together that can,” Oats continued. “I like working with the people I have here. I was comfortable here, my family was comfortable here, I decided I wanted to stay here.”

Last season, Oats led Alabama to the Final Four, the best finish in program history, before bowing out to eventual champion Connecticut. Oats has helped turn Alabama into a true basketball school. Before his arrival ahead of the 2019-20 season, the Crimson Tide had only made two NCAA Tournaments since 2006. Since he's been at Alabama, he's made the NCAA Tournament every season (except for the cancelled 2020 tournament), advancing to the Sweet Sixteen in 2021 and 2023 in addition to his Final Four run last season.

Later in the interview with Davis, Oats clarified that he was never formally offered the Kentucky job, and that due to the intense speculation, he wanted to clarify his commitment to Alabama basketball.

“The job was never offered in the first place, I don't want people thinking I turned it down, that wasn't the case,” Oats said. “I took my name out of consideration before it would have ever gotten to that point.”

How good will Alabama basketball be in 2024-25?

Looking ahead to next season, Oats was able to do an incredible job this year in the portal. This current Alabama basketball team is one of the deepest in the country. Led by the duo of returning graduate students guard Mark Sears and forward Grant Nelson, along with grad transfer center Cliff Omoruyi from Rutgers, this may be Oats' best Alabama team yet.

Alabama is already projected by many to be one of the favorites heading into next season. They are currently ranked No. 2 in the country in ESPN's Jeff Borzello's recent “Way-Too-Early” Top 25.

With the way things are looking for Alabama, it's safe to say Oats made the right call staying put. Alabama has only gotten better with Oats at the helm, and with one of the most talented rosters in the country the sky's the limit for them this season.