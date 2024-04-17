A lot of big names have found themselves in the transfer portal after the conclusion of the 2023-24 college basketball season. One of the more surprising entries into the portal has come from Tuscaloosa. Rylan Griffen has become a staple for Nate Oats and his modern style of play. Griffen started 33 of Alabama's 36 games and averaged 11.2 points per game on robust 45.4/39.2/81 shooting splits. He can fit anywhere as a three-and-d glue guy.
Rylan Griffen should have no shortage of suitors in the portal. The Athletic currently lists Griffen as the fifth-best player in the portal. Among available players, he trails only Johnell Davis, Robbie Avila, and Great Osobor. Griffen will help any team he joins win games and make them more formidable on both ends. Programs like the Kansas Jayhawks, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Illinois Fighting Illini would be great fits for him.
Rylan Griffen to the Kansas Jayhawks?
If anybody looks like the favorite for Griffen at the moment, it would be Kansas. Bill Self's squad recently landed a prediction from On3 Sports regarding Griffen's recruitment in the portal.
NEW: On3's @JamieShaw5 has logged an expert prediction for Kansas to land Alabama SG transfer Rylan Griffen👀
Intel: https://t.co/iNsUCM3kNi pic.twitter.com/OfTR7uaKFU
— On3 (@On3sports) April 16, 2024
Kansas has been very busy in the portal this offseason. They've already secured commitments from former South Dakota State guard Zeke Mayo and former Florida Gator Riley Kugel. The Jayhawks are also hot on the tail of former Wisconsin Badger guard AJ Storr. Mayo, Storr, and Rylan Griffen all made more threes last season than any Jayhawk did.
Kansas has to reel Storr and Griffen in first, but it's easy to see what they're going for in the portal and how Griffen fits in. They want a more dynamic offense with plenty of shooting and perimeter creators around Hunter Dickinson.
Mayo and Kugel definitely provide the creation element. Mayo, a Lawrence, Kansas native, averaged 18.8 points per game with a usage rate of 26.9% last season. Kugel fell to the fringes of Florida's rotation this season but has averaged at least 15.7 points per 40 minutes in each of the last two years. He's posted a usage rate of at least 22.5% in both of those seasons.
Griffen, on the other hand, didn't post a usage rate above 20% in either of his two seasons at Alabama. That's good. He doesn't need the ball to make an impact on a team and should fit into the squad like a glove. With Kevin McCullar leaving for the NBA, Kansas needs a wing who can defend multiple positions and spread the floor. Griffen fixes all of that. He'd be great at Kansas.
Arkansas Razorbacks
Any notable transfer available must at least merit the Arkansas Razorbacks' consideration. That is because they only have one scholarship player on their roster. That's right. One. That would be Zvonimir Ivisic, who announced yesterday that he will be following John Calipari from Kentucky to Arkansas.
Calipari will likely hit the recruiting scene hard. Some of his former Kentucky commits like Jayden Quaintance, Boogie Fland, and Karter Knox have reopened their recruitment. They could make the trip to Fayetteville with Calipari and Ivisic.
But, it wouldn't hurt Arkansas to find some veterans to support their new roster either. Griffen would be the perfect kind of guy for them to pursue. He can help the team and not stop on the toes of the big-time recruits Calipari will likely bring in. Calipari and his staff should give Rylan Griffen a call.
Illinois Fighting Illini
The same could apply to Illinois. The Illini also are going to have to replace a number of players from their Elite Eight squad this past season. Terrance Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins both have expressed their desire to go for the NBA. Marcus Domask is out of eligibility after transferring in from Southern Illinois University this year.
Brad Underwood and his staff have gotten some reinforcements to reload for next season. They got commitments from Kylan Boswell and Tre White from the transfer portal. Morez Johnson is a top 100 recruit who is signed with Illinois as well. They're poised to compete yet again next year. But a player like Rylan Griffen will only help them be even more formidable.