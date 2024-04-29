The Alabama Crimson Tide had their best season in program history as they reached the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament for the first time. Despite their historic season, the Crimson Tide lost six players to the transfer portal. One of those players was Rylan Griffen who transferred to Kansas. In a kind of eye for an eye scenario, Alabama grabbed a former Kansas commit in Labaron Philon as per Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.
A four-star recruit, Philon is considered one of the top point guards in the country. He recently finished his senior year of high school at Link Academy. Philon was originally committed to Kansas alongside Flory Bidunga and Rakease Passmore in what was one of the top recruiting classes in the nation.
But Kansas has been active in the transfer portal since their season ended. With four new players joining the team including a several guards, that could have played a factor in Philon deciding to de-commit from Kansas.
The Crimson Tide will be looking to build on what was a strong 2023-24 season. They finished with an overall record of 25-12 and went 13-5 in SEC play. They lost in their first game of the SEC Tournament against Florida, but entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 4 seed.
They reached the Final Four where they fell against UConn. But with a strong incoming recruiting class along with a few key transfers, the Crimson Tide will be looking to be an elite team again.
Labaron Philon highlights a strong Alabama recruiting class
Even before the commitment of Labaron Philon, the Crimson Tide had a very good freshman class ready to take the court. But Philon could be the piece that helps put this recruiting class as tops in the country.
A native of Alabama, Philon was an Auburn commit before eventually reopening his recruitment. He had signed an NLI with Kansas, but requested his release. Philon could be in line for a big role right away as the Crimson Tide could lose Mark Sears who declared for the NBA Draft but is maintaining his college eligibility.
In addition to Philon, Alabama has three other incoming freshmen for their class of 2024. They will be adding Derrion Reid of Prolific Prep, Aiden Sherrell also of Prolific Prep and Naas Cunningham of Southern California Academy.
Philon is a strong defensive player and can be a capable scorer. He played on the Nike EYBL circuit with Team Thad. During his last appearance on the circuit, he averaged 11.7 points per game and 4.3 assists.
Alabama also has a strong transfer portal haul
Not only does Alabama and Nate Oats have a strong freshman class arriving, but they have a few impact transfers joining the team as well.
The Crimson Tide lost six players to the transfer portal in Mohamed Wauge, Nick Pringle, Sam Waters, Davin Cosby, Rylan Griffen and Kris Parker. They could potentially lose Mark Sears who is testing the NBA Draft waters but maintaining his college eligibility.
But they will be bolstered by the arrival of former Auburn guard Aden Holloway, former Pepperdine guard Houston Mallete and former South Florida forward Chris Youngblood.