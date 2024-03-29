The Alabama basketball team takes on No. 1 seed North Carolina in a tough Sweet 16 clash on Thursday evening. The biggest question for Nate Oats' team has been the status of Latrell Wrightsell Jr. He suffered a head injury during the Round of 32 victory over Grand Canyon, and his status entering the game was listed as day-to-day.
However, the latest update suggests that he won't be available for the game, per The Next Round. He wasn't seen entering the arena despite various updates over the past few days.
‘No Latrell Wrightsell on entrance with team…parents tell a source he is out tonight.'
No Latrell Wrightsell on entrance with team…parents tell a source he is out tonight. #RollTide #GoHeels @MyBookie @Autograph pic.twitter.com/n3W3KpZZOR
— The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) March 29, 2024
Wrightsell had just two points in 11 minutes against Grand Canyon and was unable to come back into the game. In the opening round against Charleston, Wrightsell had 17 points with four rebounds and he had a 20-point performance against Arkansas on March 9, so he is an important part of this Crimson Tide team.
Nick Pringle, who had questions of his own before he arrived in Spokane for March Madness, added this on Wrigthsell's status on Wednesday, per Rocco Miller:
‘Alabama's Nick Pringle on Latrell Wrightsell Jr being potentially unavailable: “I personally think he will be fine.”‘
It doesn't look as if Wrightsell is going to suit up for the Alabama basketball team in what would be a huge blow.
There has been no official update, but Wrightsell also not entering the arena is not a good sign for the Crimson Tide.
#Alabama G Latrell Wrightsell Jr. did not enter Crypto Arena with the team earlier 😬
No official availability status has been released yet
pic.twitter.com/5fQz0LQogp
— Alabama Football News (@RecruitsBama) March 29, 2024
Alabama has defeated Charleston and Grand Canyon to enter the Sweet 16 against a tough Tar Heels team, and being without Wrightsell is not going to help their case one bit. North Carolina has defeated 16-seed Wagner by 28 and then 9-seed Michigan State by 16 to get to the Sweet 16, so they have had no issues whatsoever in March Madness.
The Alabama basketball team was the top overall seed last season but fell to San Diego State in the Sweet 16 round, although the Aztecs ended up making the national title game before losing to UConn. This time around, Alabama will have a difficult time playing without Wrightsell and finding a way to stop the RJ Davis-Armando Bacot duo for North Carolina.