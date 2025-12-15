The Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up for a crucial Monday Night Football matchup against the Miami Dolphins. However, they may have to go into battle without their starting running back.

Jaylen Warren is now questionable to play with an illness, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. While it may be an illness rather than a full blown injury, getting a questionable tag the day of the game is never a good sign.

The running back reportedly woke up sick and is currently getting fluids. Still, he is pushing to play against the Dolphins, via Pelissero.

The Steelers will keep a close eye on Warren leading up to kickoff. When innactives come out, Pittsburgh's final decision will be revealed. But even if the running back does play, he may not be at 100 percent battling through whatever illness he is facing.

On the season, Warren has turned 159 carries into 652 yards and four touchdowns. He has also caught 30 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns. Pittsburgh has finally given him the keys to the backfield. But if Warren can't play in Week 15, the Steelers will likely turn to Kenneth Gainwell at running back. In his Pittsburgh debut, Gainwell has run for 371 yards and four touchdowns on 80 carries. He has added 50 catches for 286 yards and two touchdowns.

The Steelers are already dealing with plenty of injuries, most notably to star pass rusher TJ Watt. They couldn't have come at a worse time as Pittsburgh battles for their playoff lives. They're entering the Monday Night Football matchup with a 7-6 record and every win counts as they try to hold off the Baltimore Ravens.

Warren wants to be on the field with his Steelers teammates. But his body, and Pittsburgh's training staff will make the final call.