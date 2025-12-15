On Sunday evening, the Dallas Cowboys saw their chances of a playoff spot effectively come to an end with an ugly home loss to the Minnesota Vikings. All the good vibes the Cowboys had from knocking off the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs within the span of five days last month have since dissipated, and the team now needs a miracle scenario to have a chance at the postseason.

The Cowboys did get a highlight play on Sunday when defensive lineman Quinnen Williams intercepted Vikings quarterback JJ McCarthy on the second play of the game, which gave Dallas some good field position early on.

Williams of course was traded to the Cowboys from the New York Jets earlier this year, and in the wake of that interception, one stat highlighted just how inept New York has been so far this season.

“Quinnen Williams getting an interception is just cruel. Edit: I am referring to the fact that he has one and the Jets defense does not have a single one, if that wasn’t clear,” reported Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

The Cowboys haven't exactly been worldbeaters in their own right this year, as the team will most likely miss the playoffs for the second consecutive season after what has been a tumultuous 2025 campaign.

The angst started for the Cowboys this year when the team traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers before the season started, and Williams was brought in partly to help shore up the area of weakness that became evident in the wake of Parsons' departure along the defensive line.

In any case, the Cowboys will next take the field next Sunday at home against the Los Angeles Chargers, looking to keep their faint playoff hopes alive for another week. That game will kick off at 1:00 pm ET.