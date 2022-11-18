Published November 18, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Nick Saban is not used to this. His Alabama Crimson Tide are on the outside looking in when it comes to the College Football Playoff, a venue they have come to dominate over the past several years. A near loss to Texas- and two actual losses to SEC rivals Tennessee and LSU are black marks on the team’s schedule. But the worst part of the Tide’s 2022 college football season has nothing to do with their play on the field.

Ex-Alabama football player Bo Scarbrough lamented the difference in how his Tide teams- and this one- simply approach games. Nick Saban spoke about his conversation with Scarbrough- and with other alumni- during an appearance on his Thursday radio show.

Here’s what Saban had to say, per Michael Casagrande of AL.com.

“When former players come back to me, it hurts my heart. And I told the players this so I’m not speaking out of school, if anybody who’s ever played here in this culture and on this team would think anybody on this team is not playing to that culture and to that standard, that really breaks my heart…”

Nick Saban said that it “breaks his heart” to see former Alabama football players come back to the program and see current members of the team not meeting the high standards set by their predecessors.

The six-time college football national champion added that he feels responsibility for any culture slip- and he wants the players to feel that way too.

Nick Saban has lost his cool on the sideline this year. He has called out the Tide for not playing with enough ‘hate.’ It’s clear that something is off with this year’s Tide team, who is far too talented to be in the position they’re in.