Legendary Alabama football head coach Nick Saban retired after the conclusion of last season, and Kalen DeBoer is now the head coach of the Crimson Tide. Saban's last season with Alabama didn't end with a national championship as they lost in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Michigan, who went on to win it all. Still, it was one of Saban's most impressive coaching jobs with the Crimson Tide, and they did end Georgia's hopes of a national title three-peat by beating them in the SEC title game.
At the beginning of last season, it didn't look like Alabama football was going to have a great year. They lost by 10 points at home against Texas in week two for Nick Saban's worst ever home loss with the Crimson Tide, and they had quarterback issues for the first time in what seemed like forever. The fact that Saban turned things around and got his team into the College Football Playoff after winning the SEC was extremely impressive.
Alabama had their spring game this past weekend, and it was a big weekend for Saban. He gave a big farewell speech to Crimson Tide fans, and he also received his SEC Championship ring from QB Jalen Milroe. This one is going on Saban's display.
“Wow! This is not really the ring, right? So you guys think I should wear this? I know they were getting bigger and bigger and bigger but I thought there was some limit,” Saban said when he saw the ring, according to an article from Saturday Down South. “…This is something you put in your trophy case, this is not something you wear.”
Nick Saban created one of the best college football dynasties of all time at Alabama, and even though they haven't won a national title in a few years, they have still been one of the best teams in the country. The foundation is there, and Saban wants the torch to be carried and he wants this success to continue.
“I love Alabama,” Saban said. “We spent 17 years of our lives here trying to make this something special. It is something special, and you guys got to carry the torch, and I know you will. I’ve got great confidence in you.”
We will find out a lot about Alabama next season
If that success is going to continue, we shouldn't see the Crimson Tide take a step back next year. In a lot of cases, the first year for a new head coach can get a pass if things don't go well. However, year one for Kalen DeBoer with Alabama football will be massive. If the Crimson Time have a bad season right after Saban leaves, it could be the start of a downward spiral, and it could tell recruits that Alabama isn't the same place without Saban. DeBoer will have a lot of talent on that team next season, and he has to make sure that they have success on the football field.
Seeing Kalen DeBoer lead the Crimson Tide out onto the field instead of Nick Saban is going to be weird, but DeBoer has had a lot of success coaching the college game, and Alabama seems to be in good hands.