The greatest coach in college football history is nearing the beginning of the next phase of his professional life. For the Alabama fans who are already struggling to cope with the post-Nick Saban era, and for people who just greatly admire the man's unmatched body of work, it is now known when he will make his on-air debut for ESPN.
Technically, however, it will not even be on ESPN. Saban gets his start with The Worldwide Leader in Sports on April 25-26, the first two days of the 2024 NFL Draft, as part of the company's coverage on ABC, per On3Sports' Nick Geddes.
The seven-time national champion will join a panel that includes College GameDay host Rece Davis, renown commentator Kirk Herbstreit, Super Bowl MVP and Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard, NFL Live host Laura Rutledge and insiders Field Yates and Pete Thamel. Although he will have plenty of people to lean on, this is a big first gig for Saban.
Ratings will be high regardless of the talent that ESPN employs for the draft, but fans might be especially interested to hear the insight of someone who is only a few months removed from leading the biggest brand in the NCAA. While he will surely have some bias regarding Crimson Tide players, Saban's thoughts on the other notable rookies-to-be could be fascinating.
Whether one loves or loathes the legend, it is impossible to deny the wealth of football knowledge his mind possesses. He will be sharing some of it starting next week.
Will Nick Saban win over the masses with his on-air presence?
There have been many iconic sports figures who struggle to make the transition from the field to the airwaves. Credibility alone is not sufficient. A certain level of pizzazz is necessary to produce compelling television.
People tend to tune in and out of the NFL Draft coverage, burying their heads in their phones in between the picks. Where Nick Saban will truly command attention is when he begins his regular post on College GameDay for the 2024-25 season.
There are multiple big personalities who can draw out a humorous side from the recently retired head coach. Saban has appeared on The Pat McAfee Show before, but the dynamic between him and the former NFL punter and current WWE commentator could be quite different on Saturdays.
His exchanges with the beloved Lee Corso are also sure to be memorable, as there is likely a shared reverence between two men who know the endless hours of dedication it takes to build a college football program. Though, Corso does not have much of a filter and will do his best to keep Saban on his toes.
There is something unique about seeing how both Nick Saban and Alabama football handle their respective new eras. Ideally, they will each find their footing rather quickly and continue to be fixtures of the sport. If not, though, Saban should be just fine.