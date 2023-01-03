By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Alabama football kicker Will Reichard won’t be entering the 2023 NFL Draft and will instead return to the Crimson Tide for a fifth season.

Reichard confirmed the decision in an announcement on social media, sharing that after much contemplation, he felt that he’s still not prepared to take that next step away from the elite college football program under Nick Saban.

“The past four years I’ve been part of the best program in college football, and I have loved every second of it. I can’t thank my coaches and teammates at the University of Alabama for the support and brotherhood we have built along the way,” Reichard wrote.

“After much prayer and guidance, I realized that I wasn’t ready to step away from Alabama football and the college experience. I have decided to take advantage of my final year of eligibility and tee it up with my Crimson Tide teammates once more time in 2023.”

Will Reichard’s decision comes less than a month after he accepted his invite to the Senior Bowl, which signaled his exit from Alabama football. He’s eligible to return for a fifth season due to the NCAA COVID-19 waiver for 2020, though it initially looked like he’s not going to use it and pursue a pro career instead.

It’s definitely good news for Alabama football, though, especially with last year’s backup kicker Jack Martin recently transferring to the Houston Cougars. Reichard holds the Crimson Tide record for extra points and even set the team’s single-season record for points by a kicker in 2021 when he tallied 137 in 15 games.